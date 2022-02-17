Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 17. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Peacemaker (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., season-one finale): Jarrod Jones had a lot to say about the emotionally wrenching penultimate episode: “Peacemaker generally works itself to a funny stinger before needle-dropping Wig Wam’s ‘Do You Really Wanna Taste It?,’ making damn sure we’re already smiling before the series’ now-legendary opening title crawl widens our grins and pushes us ever closer to comic nirvana. This week, it sucker punches us with a reveal we’ve been dreading for seven episodes: The discovery of how Chris could have ever been responsible for the death of his brother, Keith.” What comes next? A finale setting up the recently announced season two, of course.

Wild c ards

Fistful Of Vengeance (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This follow-up to the show Wu Assassins follows a revenge plot that turns into a supernatural mystery. God, who doesn’t love a vengeance story set in Asia with Asian American actors instead of some random white American?

Heart Shot (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): A queer high school love story is interrupted by a violent past. This drama short features diverse queer leads.

Trolls: Trollstopia (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., season-six premiere): This show about different trolls from different troll villages trying to live in harmony in a grand experiment of democracy and multiculturalism—hmm, sounds familiar—reaches its sixth season.

Dream Raider (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): What if people could go into other people’s dreams and commit crimes? Instead of focusing on the legal and policy ramifications of such a reality, this HBO Asia show focuses on the Dream Raiders, who stop these crimes in this eight-episode series. These Dream Raiders are a group of scientists and cops investigating a case of missing girls, using cutting-edge technology to enter the dreamscapes of others in search of the truth.