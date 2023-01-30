My Dad The Bounty Hunter (Netflix, February 9)

Don’t be fooled by the title, this isn’t just a retread of The Mandalorian told from Grogu’s point of view… but also, it’s not not that. My Dad The Bounty Hunter is about two kids who are so obsessed with their cool dad that they hide in his car one night so they can visit him at work, only to discover that his job is being an intergalactic bounty hunter with a vaguely Mandalorian-y helmet. It looks very cute and somewhat action-packed, even if the cute kids are people and not whatever Grogu is. [Sam Barsanti]