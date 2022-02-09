Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, February 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Fairview (Comedy Central, 8:30 p.m., series premiere): Stephen Colbert executive produces this adult animated comedy about how national politics causes wild drama in the small town of Fairview. The show is told through the lens of party girl-turned-pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson. The series’ voice cast includes Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jack Bensinger, and Joey Romaine, among others. Season one consists of eight half-hour episodes.

Regular coverage

The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season-one finale)

South Park (Comedy Central, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Catching Killers (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Suemay Oram and produced by Louise Norman, Tom Keeling, and Lydia Delmonte, this true-crime documentary series follows harrowing investigations into serial killer cases. Each episode features two murder investigations from around the world, following police and prosecutors’ journey to arrest violent criminals. The first season covered the Happy Face Killer and Green River Killer; season two will deep dive into the notorious BTK serial killer, among others.

Snowdrop (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): The six-episode season of this South Korean series is set in 1987 during the country’s mass protest movement to force out dictatorship and hold fair democratic elections. Lim Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-In) plays a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by fellow student Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo). She hides him from the government in her room at the women’s university. As their romantic relationship unfolds, it is slowly revealed that he is not who he appears to be.

Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this stand-up special, South Africa’s six top comedians—Gilli Apter, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Mpho Modikoane, Celeste Ntuli—showcase their talent in a collection of stand-up sets.