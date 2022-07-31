Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 31 to Thursday, August 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Industry (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Industry Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

It’s not quite Succession, but HBO’s Industry will fill your need for a cutthroat drama. The British-American series follows a group of young graduates, including NYC transplant Harper (Myha’la Herrold), who compete for limited jobs at a prestigious investment bank in London. In season two, Harper returns to rapidly changing dynamics at Pierpoint as new leadership angers the office. Bonus: Jay Duplass joins the cast as a hedge-fund manager. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Reservation Dogs | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s Gotham Award-winning Reservation Dogs returns for its second season. The series centers on four Indigenous teens from rural Oklahoma who are mourning the loss of their friend. As they wrestle with their desire to move to California for a better life to honor him, they earn cash in illegal ways to pay for their trip west. The cast includes Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Elva Guerra, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Zahn McClarnon, and Lane Factor. Season two consists of 10 episodes and premieres with the first two. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Tuesday.

Hidden gems

The Hillside Strangler: Devil In Disguise (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The Hillside Strangler: Devil In Disguise examines the crimes of serial-killing cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, who allegedly impersonated off-duty police officers to lure victims and left their dead bodies on the hillsides of East Los Angeles in the 1970s. This four-part docuseries will dig into all of that, as well as Bianchi’s claim that some of the killings were committed by an alter-ego and how he convinced a woman to attempt murder on his behalf for an alibi.

Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Cue the classic ’90s Beavis And Butt-Head theme song because the dueling dumbasses are back, baby. Mike Judge’s iconic characters are returning with brand-new eps on Paramount+, where you can expect buffoonery directed at YouTube and TikTok vids.

Wedding Season (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Wedding Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Tom Dey, this film follows Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma), who pretend to date to survive a summer of weddings and mounting pressure from their Indian-immigrant parents. As any rom-com fan could call, they obviously fall for each other while balancing their identities vs. who their families want them to be.

More good stuff

City On A Hill (Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

City On A Hill Season 3 (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Created by Chuck MacLean, the crime drama City On A Hill is about the unlikely bond between corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) as they team up to bring down a family of armored car robbers. In season three, Jackie gets a fancy new job, but hidden secrets threaten to unravel everything. The ensemble includes Amanda Clayton, Jonathan Tucker, Kevin Chapman, and Rory Culkin.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 | Official Trailer | Netflix

If last year’s HBO documentary about the infamous 1999 Woodstock concert wasn’t enough, Netflix now piles on with Trainwreck. Executive produced by Tom Pearson, this docuseries explores the societal, cultural, and economic triggers that caused the festival to descend into what at least one person involved describes as “a total clusterfuck.”

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Sweet Life: Los Angeles | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO Max

Issa Rae’s reality TV show Sweet Life: Los Angeles returns for a second season, keeping tabs on a tight-knit group of friends in their 20s who are striving for Black excellence and chasing their dreams.

Can’t miss recaps

Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



Better Call Saul (AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Rehearsal (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.)

Ending soon

Riverdale (The CW, Sunday, 8 p.m., season six finale)

Women Who Rock (Epix, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Tom Swift (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season one finale)

The Orville (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., season three finale)

FBoy Island (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)

Moonhaven (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)