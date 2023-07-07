5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Prime Video cooks up the enticing The Horror Of Dolores Roach

The Horror of Dolores Roach - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: There’s a new cannibal TV show in town. The Horror Of Dolores Roach (based on a podcast adapted from a play) stars Justina Machado in this horror-comedy’s titular role. After spending 16 years in prison, Dolores is forced to acclimate to a gentrified Washington Heights. To ensure her survival, she commits multiple murders in this amusing eight-episode ride with heavy Sweeney Todd influences. Look for The A.V. Club’s review on the site today.

2. Who’s ready for another stab at My Adventures With Superman?

My Adventures With Superman | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

Adult Swim, Friday, 12:00 a.m.: Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios present a brand new Superman animated series. My Adventures With Superman follows Clark Kent (The Boys’ Jack Quiad) as he builds his secret superhero identity and teams up with Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) and Lois Lane (Alice Lee) to break news while battling villains. Expect appearances from notable comic book characters like Supergirl, Brainiac, Deathstroke, Amanda Waller, Heat Wave, and Silver Banshee.

3. Hulu presents a doc on The Ashley Madison Affair

‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The Ashley Madison Affair is a three-part docuseries exploring the rise and fall of the scandalous dating platform Ashley Madison, which catered to extramarital affairs. The doc digs into the company’s marketing tactics, how hackers took over the site, and all the notorious reveals that came after.



4. Netflix’s latest family comedy is The Out-Laws

The Out-Laws | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Out-Laws is an action family comedy with an ensemble that includes Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Poorna Jagannathan, Michael Rooker, Lil Rel Howrey, and Richard Kind. It centers on Owen and Parker, an engaged couple whose relationship is threatened when Owen realizes Parker’s parents are probably dangerous thieves. Check out The A.V. Club’s interview with the cast on the site.

5. Running Wild With Bear Grylls is back with a Bradley Cooper episode

Bear Grylls on his scariest adventure, countries he wants to revisit, and more

Nat Geo, Sunday, 9 p.m.: No one can stop Bear Grylls from his global adventures, especially if he keeps taking celebrities along for the ride. Grylls returns for Running Wild with a slew of episodes in season two, starting with an exploration of Wyoming’s canyons with Bradley Cooper. Expect to see Tatiana Maslany, Rita Ora, Benedict Cumberbatch, Russell Brand, Daveed Diggs, and Cynthia Erivo in future outings. Meanwhile, press play on the video above to hear from Grylls about his show.