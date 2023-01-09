Workaholics movie at Paramount Plus is a no-go, says Adam Devine

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Update [1/9/23 4:52 pm]: A source from Paramount+ tells The A.V. Club that due to production delays, the film didn’t fit within the streamer’s schedule, but it still with MTVE studios.

Original Story: It’s a sad day for fans of Comedy Central’s stoner sitcom Workaholics. Series co-creator/co-writer/star Adam Devine shares the follow-up film has been canceled by Paramount+, just weeks before cameras were set to begin rolling.

On social media, Devine offers a classy and arse-centric message: “Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! [Paramount+] told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy. We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.”

“I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again,” Devine continues. “I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

Devine shares that he and his fellow collaborators (Anders Holm, Kyle Newacheck, and Blake Anderson) will go into further detail on the cancellation tomorrow on their podcast, This Is Important.

When the Workaholics film was first announced in May of 2021, MTV Entertainment Group’s Chris McCarthy told Vulture the Comedy Central network would “define comedy” for Paramount+. “It will serve as an anchor for the audience, [telling them] that this is the home for all the comedy content within the service, both iconic franchises and brand-new stuff,” McCarthy said at the time.

At the time, McCarthy said the movie would look at “what it’s like to work through the pandemic” and viewers would “begin to see the seeding of a next generation of cast for what a new Workaholics could look like.”

This vision seems to have changed, and the film’s sudden cancellation feels akin to the recent wave of others as nearly every streamer reckons with the plateauing of the streaming boom.

Following the end of Workaholics’ seven-season run in 2017, Holm, Devine, Newacheck, and Anderson collaborated on a film for Netflix, titled Game Over, Man! Devine shares that the team is going to search for a landing place for the Workaholics film outside of Paramount+, but only time will tell if it will actually come to fruition.