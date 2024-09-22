What's on TV this week—Grotesquerie, Nobody Wants This, Doctor Odyssey Plus, a new YA drama, Ellen DeGeneres' last special, and a Vince McMahon docuseries

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Grotesquerie (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)



It’s a good time to be a Ryan Murphy fiend. After two of his series debuted last week, the producer has more shows launching this week, including the horror drama Grotesquerie, in which he reunites with frequent collaborator Niecy Nash. She plays small-town cop Lois Tyron, who teams up with a nun, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), to investigate a series of brutal, potentially supernatural crimes. Most of the plot is under wraps, as is the identity of Travis Kelce’s character. The show also stars Lesley Manville, Raven Goodwin, and Nicolas Alexander Chavez. Look out for coverage of the show on Thursday.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Our sincerest gratitude goes to to the casting department of Nobody Wants This for bringing the leads of two 2000s teen TV shows together. The rom-com, from creator Erin Foster, charts the unexpected relationship between Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, and Joanne (Kristen Bell), a sex and relationships podcast host. It’s a classic opposite-attract situation, with the show exploring what it takes to overcome familial and religious differences. Justin Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Tovah Feldshuh co-star. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Wednesday.

Doctor Odyssey (ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.)



Circling back to Ryan Murphy, his other big launch this week is the network drama Doctor Odyssey. Joshua Jackson portrays Max Bankman, who is hired as the chief doctor aboard a luxury cruise ship. With the help of his nurses (played by Philippa Soo and Sean Teale), he handles odd medical emergencies that might arise while out at sea. Don Johnson also co-stars, and you can expect a ton of guest spots from the likes of Shania Twain, Gina Gershon, John Stamos, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Hidden gems

Penelope (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Produced by the Duplass Brothers, the YA series Penelope is the coming-of-age story of the titular 16-year-old (Megan Stott). An awkward girl who wants to get away from her family and civilization, she starts forming a life for herself in the wilderness. Austin Abrams, Rhenzy Feliz, and Krisha Fairchild round out the cast.

Midnight Family (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Inspired by the 2019 documentary of the same name, the Spanish-language medical drama Midnight Family centers on the Tamayo clan, who run a for-profit ambulance company and spend their nights addressing medical emergencies in Mexico City. The cast is led by Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Joaquín Cosío, and Sergio Bautista, with Roma‘s Yalitza Aparicio set to guest star. Check out The A.V.Club‘s review of the show on Monday.

More good stuff

Out There: Crimes Of The Paranormal (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Ryan Murphy isn’t the only guy coming in hot with multiple shows. Mark and Jay Duplass produce Hulu’s true-crime series Out There, which looks at eight cases across the U.S. that are rumored to have supernatural implications. Expect deep dives into tales of a creature kidnapping a six-year-old in the Smoky Mountains, a UFO crash on Long Island, an occult coven in New Jersey, and the like.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Ellen DeGeneres is back for what she’s claiming is her final stand-up act. In For Your Approval, the millionaire talks about what she’s been up to as of late, from raising chickens to quitting showbiz after her alleged cancelation.

Mr. McMahon (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



100 Foot Wave‘s Chris Smith directs Mr. McMahon, which chronicles the rise and fall of WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, whose (extremely disturbing) sexual-misconduct allegations led to his resignation. The six episodes feature interviews with the disgraced mogul, his family members, and business partners, as well as journalists and wrestling stars.

