What to watch on Peacock: The best shows streaming right now

It’s tough to subscribe to yet another streaming platform. Still, NBC Universal’s service is worth the sacrifice—and not just because Peacock is home to some supremely re-bingeable network standouts like The Office, 30 Rock, and plenty of other irreverent comedies. It also boasts a cascade of true-crime dramas, exciting gems such as Mrs. Davis, and buzzy reality TV shows. Here is The A.V. Club‘s guide to what you need to watch on Peacock right now.

Note: This was updated on November 8, 2024. It will update monthly.

November spotlight: Hysteria!



Stars: Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Bruce Campbell, Garrett Dillahunt, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Jessica Treska, Nikki Hahn

Number of seasons: 1

Halloween might be over but don’t let that stop you from indulging in a spooky, goofy treat. In Hysteria!, a small town in the ’80s is plagued by the Satanic panic, and, to take advantage of the mayhem, three teens rebrand their metal band as a devil-worshipping cult. As bodies start to drop and other seemingly haunted events occur, they’re forced to deal with the fallout of their lie. The era-appropriate needle drops here, as well as the performances by Bowen and Camp, are excellent.

30 Rock (NBC: 2006-2013)

Stars: Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander

Number of seasons: 7

Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, based on her experiences as an SNL writer and performer, captures the pop culture era it aired in—and it’s still a tremendous time capsule today. She plays Liz Lemon, the head writer of an NBC sketch comedy. The show uses surreal humor to dig into the company’s corporate shenanigans, offering acerbic and incisive takes on the media and Hollywood. The ensemble is a gift that keeps on giving, with Krakowski unleashing an all-timer of a performance.

American Auto (NBC: 2022-2023)

Stars: Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, X Mayo, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tye White, Humphrey Ker

Number of seasons: 2

If you’re missing Justin Spitzer’s Superstore, American Auto might just fill that void. Instead of the working class, though, this workplace comedy digs into the messy shenanigans of corporate culture. The new CEO of an automobile company (Gasteyer) knows nothing about cars—but she can be a good leader when she wants to be, especially with the help of her team as they battle various crises.

Angelyne (Peacock: 2022)

Stars: Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Lukas Gage, Hamish Linklater, Alex Karpovsky, Molly Ephraim, Phillip Ettinger, Michael Angarano

Number of seasons: 1

You’ve never seen Emmy Rossum like this before. The Shameless star transforms into the singer, actor, and media personality Angelyne, who became known throughout Los Angeles in the ’80s for her billboard advertisements. Angelyne is a five-part series exploring her rise to fame and journalist Jeff Glaser’s 2010 attempt to uncover her real life story.

Baking It (Peacock: 2021-)

Stars: Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler

Number of seasons: 2

Who doesn’t love a wholesome television experience, especially this close to the holidays? It’s exactly what Baking It is here to provide. In the reality competition series, bakers team up to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges to win a cash prize. Sure, it sounds like every other Food Network show. But the winning ingredient is Maya Rudolph, who hosts both seasons. (In the first, she teamed up with Andy Samberg, while the second featured her BFF Amy Poehler.)



Bates Motel (A&E: 2013-2017)

Stars: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Olivia Cooke, Max Thieriot, Nicola Peltz, Nestor Carbonell, Kenny Johnson

Number of seasons: 5

Bates Motel is a riveting prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Here, Norma and Norman Bates move to a coastal Oregon town for a fresh start after the death of Norma’s husband. However, as Norman’s mental illness starts becoming dangerous, it threatens to unravel their lives. The show successfully reinvents a classic thriller and features great work by Farmiga and Highmore. And look out for an MVP turn from House Of The Dragon’s Olivia Cooke.

Battlestar Galactica (Sci-fi Channel: 2004-2009)

Stars: Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Edward James Olmos, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, Michael Trucco, Jamie Bamber, Michael Hogan

Number of seasons: 4

Developed by For All Mankind’s Ronald D. Moore, Battlestar Galactica picks up after the three-part miniseries that aired in 2003. For any fans of space-set TV shows, this one is a must-watch. Set in a distant star system, humans live on a group of planets called the Twelve Colonies of Kobol—but they’re bombarded by a devastating attack. Thousands of survivors flee on the Battlestar Galactica, led by President Laura Roslin and Commander William Adama, in search of a fabled colony known as Earth.



Bust Down (Peacock: 2021-)

Stars: Chris Redd, Jak Knight, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Freddie Gibbs, Phi Tan

Number of seasons: 1

Co-created by the four lead actors, Bust Down is a biting comedy about a group of friends working a low-income job at the Diamondback Casino in Gary, Indiana. In the irreverent series, they explore opportunities in and out of the workplace while dealing with domestic disputes, boundary-violating bosses, and the challenges of climbing the corporate ladder.

Chucky (Syfy: 2021-2024)

Stars: Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Brad Dourif, Barbara Alyn Woods

Number of seasons: 3

Who doesn’t love a good dose of fun from this murderous menace? Don Mancini returns to the Child’s Play franchise he created with the spectacular slasher series Chucky. In the show, the doll, which is inhabited by the soul of a serial killer, goes from a suburban town to a convent to even the White House as he continues to slice and dice people. Chucky sadly bit the dust earlier this year.



Columbo (NBC: 1968-1978; ABC: 1989-2003)

Stars: Peter Falk, Mike Lally, Catheen Calvert, Vito Scotti, John Finnegan, Bruce Kirby

Number of seasons: 10

The amusing detective drama Columbo, led by a top-notch Peter Falk as the LAPD’s disheveled titular Lieutenant, continues to win hearts all these decades later. For a nifty breakdown of Richard Levinson and William Link’s series, check out our deep dive into its 10 best installments.

A Friend Of The Family (Peacock: 2022)

Stars: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Hendrix Yancey, McKenna Grace, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Philip Ettinger

Number of seasons: 1

A Friend Of The Family expands on the wild real-life story explored in the 2019 documentary Abducted In Plain Sight. In excruciating but well-plotted detail, the drama unpacks how a teenage Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice in the ’70s by a family pal who was obsessed with her. As The A.V. Club‘s reviewnotes: “In a rare feat, AFOTF actually justifies its lengthy runtime of nine hourlong episodes. Peacock’s series is an alarming, thought-provoking, and vital dissection of a story that, on the surface, appears outlandish.”



Girls5eva (Peacock: 2021-)

Stars: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Busy Phillips, Daniel Breaker, Andrew Rannels, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen

Number of seasons: 2

Created by Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva is a great time. In the show, four members of a ’90s one-hit-wonder girl band reunite in the present day for their second shot at fame. The comedy is chock-full of hilarious original songs, from “Famous 5eva” to “Dream Girlfriends” to “New York Lonely Boy.” And it carries the effortless energy of co-producer Tina Fey’s other projects, including 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The show moved to Netflix for season three, but the first two are still available to enjoy on Peacock.

Grand Crew (NBC: 2022-2023)

Stars: Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, Carl Tart, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Grasie Mercedes

Number of seasons: 2

Continuing the tradition of NBC’s impressive ensemble comedies, Grand Crew is a fun sitcom from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor. In it, longtime friends frequent their favorite wine bar as they navigate relationship and career problems. Not only is it hilarious, but GC is one of the few network TV shows that features a primarily Black cast.

Killing It (Peacock: 2021-)

Stars: Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Tim Heidecker, Zach Grenier

Number of seasons: 2

Killing It is an enjoyable, irreverent comedy that centers on Craig, a divorced single father who fails to secure a loan for his new business. However, he learns from his Australian Uber driver, Jillian, that there’s a lot of money to be made by hunting snakes. So they both participate in the South Florida Python Challenge for a $20,000 prize, showcasing a funny dynamic along the way. In season two, they finally start their farm—only to be met with a barrage of new challenges.

Monk (USA Network: 2002-2009)

Stars: Tony Shalhoub, Bitty Schram, Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Stanley Kamel, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo

Number of seasons: 8

Tony Shalhoub became synonymous with the name Adrian Monk thanks to his terrific work in, well, Monk. Here he plays a San Francisco detective who suffers a breakdown and doesn’t leave his house for four years. Finally, though, he starts working as a private investigator. While Monk features several fun cases in its episodes, the show is an even better exploration of its hero. Shalhoub returned to the character in Mr. Monk’s Last Case, a film that dropped on Peacock in 2023.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock: 2023)

Stars: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Tom Wlaschiha, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos

Number of seasons: 1

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s Mrs. Davis is nothing if not unexpected (read: brace yourself for plenty of exciting twists). In the timely sci-fi dramedy, a recently-turned nun teams up with her ex-boyfriend in a battle against AI that takes them on a globe-spanning journey. Mrs. Davis is an unpredictable ride that ends with a satisfying conclusion. And hopefully, it will remain the rare touted limited series that doesn’t mess around with a second season.

Murder, She Wrote (CBS: 1984-1996)

Stars: Angela Lansbury, Tom Bosley, William Windom, Ron Masak, Louis Herthum

Number of seasons: 12

There’s no better way to toast the late, legendary Angela Lansbury than by revisiting one of her most iconic performances. In Murder, She Wrote, she starred as mystery scribe and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher, who gets caught up in several cases. The actor earned 12 Emmy nominations during the show’s lengthy run.

New Girl (Fox: 2011-2018)

Stars: Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Damon Wayans Jr., Nasim Pedrad

Number of seasons: 7

If you weren’t obsessed with “Who’s that girl? It’s Jess!” when New Girl aired, now is your chance to catch up. Zooey Deschanel plays Jessica Day, who moves in with three guys in an L.A. loft after a breakup. Jess and her BFF, Cece (Hannah Simone), find friends and their soulmates with this crew. New Girl remains an ultimate comfort favorite, and let’s not forget that it gave us perhaps TV’s best first kiss.

The Office (NBC: 2005-2013)

Stars: Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper

Number of seasons: 9

One of NBC’s most iconic sitcoms, The Office is a breezy binge-watch. The mockumentary, inspired by the British series of the same name, centers on the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It boasts excellent performances, running gags, and the World’s Best Boss, Michael Scott. Plus, The Office is great whether it’s your first or fifth time watching it.

Parks And Recreation (NBC: 2009-2015)

Stars: Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari

Number of seasons: 7

Much like The Office, Parks And Recreation is an unmissable TV show for any fans of the mockumentary genre. Treat yourself to it! Set in Pawnee, Indiana, an overenthusiastic Leslie Knope (Poehler) leads the local government’s parks department. Come for Knope and her undeniable chemistry with Ben Wyatt (Scott) and stay for a star-making performance by Plaza.

Paul T. Goldman (2023)

Stars: Paul T. Goldman, Melinda McGraw, Christopher Stanley, Michael Dempsey, Dennis Haysbert, James Remar

Number of seasons: 1

Directed by Jason Woliner, Paul T. Goldman is Peacock’s answer to HBO’s The Rehearsal. It’s wacky and weird yet endlessly enjoyable. Part comedy and part docuseries, the show revolves around Goldman, who believes he’s uncovered his ex-wife’s fraud and deception. Woliner tries to keep the series he thought he was making from going off the rails as Goldman stars in reenactments, changes scripts, and challenges the director’s vision.

Poker Face (2023-)

Stars: Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Ellen Barkin, Megan Suri, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco

Number of seasons: 1

Lyonne leads Rian Johnson’s case-of-the-week show as Charlie Cale, who goes on the run when her wealthy casino boss seeks revenge on her. With an uncanny ability to detect lies, Charlie hops from city to city to solve murders (and deals with a fun guest star in each episode). Poker Face‘s first season wrapped in 2023, but don’t worry: The second is on its way.

Resident Alien (SYFY: 2021-)

Stars: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Linda Hamilton

Number of seasons: 3

At the heart of Chris Sheridan’s delightful sci-fi show Resident Alien is the great Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial creature who lands on Earth intending to destroy it—but changes his mind after spending time with humans. As The A.V. Club notes: “At its core, the show is a breezy watch because of its ability to lightheartedly appraise, empathize with, and laugh about what it’s like to simply exist in the world.” The show’s third season wrapped up in April.

Rutherford Falls (Peacock: 2021-2022)

Stars: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Dustin Milligan, Jesse Leigh, Beth Stelling, Bobby Wilson, Devery Jacobs, Dana L. Wilson

Number of seasons: 2

Peacock executives didn’t know how good they had it with Rutherford Falls. Even though the comedy was canceled after two seasons, it remains one of their top-tier originals. Co-created by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Mike Schur, and series star Ed Helms, it follows childhood best friends Nathan and Reagan, who find themselves at a crossroads when a crisis hits their small town. Moreover, the show is a joyful exploration of the Indigenous community, with scene-stealing performances from Greyeyes and Schmieding.

Superstore (NBC: 2015-2021)

Stars: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Colton Dunn, Mark McKinney, Kaliko Kauahi

Number of seasons: 6

Everything about Superstore screams quintessential American workplace comedy. Hailing from Justin Spitzer, the talented and diverse cast of this sitcom plays employees of the big-box retail chain store Cloud 9 in Minnesota. While series star Ferrera exited before the last season, Superstore went out with an emotionally charged final bow as it tackled the pandemic.

Top Chef (Bravo: 2006-)

Stars: Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Kristen Kish

Number of seasons: 21

Top Chef has been going strong for more than 20 seasons, so it’s safe to say the cooking reality competition has figured out the secret sauce. And now the streamer has every episode of the series, which means there’s no better time to catch up and appreciate these fantastic toques and some stiff competition. Kristen Kish took over from Padma Lakshmi as a host in the Wisconsin-set season 21, which wrapped up in June.

The Traitors (Peacock: 2023-)

Stars: Alan Cumming

Number of seasons: 2

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this reality show chronicles 20 contestants in a castle in the Scottish Highlands who hope to win a $250,000 prize. Among the “faithful” players are some “traitors”—that is, people selected by the host whose goal is to eliminate the rest and claim the cash for themselves. It’s an unexpectedly great time, and Cumming is as charming as ever.

We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4/Peacock: 2021-)

Stars: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Juliette Motamed, Aiysha Hart, Shobu Kapoor, Zaqi Ismail

Number of seasons: 2

We Are Lady Parts is unlike anything else on TV right now. Nida Manzoor’s comedy examines the lives of a punk band comprised of diverse Muslim women, and the show is witty and heartfelt while focusing on the power of community and avoiding clichés. Plus, the original songs are so damn catchy that you won’t be able to get them out of your head.