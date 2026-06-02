White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled, with "enhanced" security this time

Promising “significantly enhanced security” this time, the White House Correspondents Association announced a second go at completing the White House Correspondents Dinner that ended in an assassination attempt on President Trump last April. Per The Hollywood Reporter, WHCA president and CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang announced that the WHCD: Part Deux would take place on July 24, with venue and programming still being ironed out.

Perhaps seeing all those top-tier comedians be publicly racist at The Roast Of Kevin Hart got Trump feeling a little jealous as he was “ready to rip it” on the journalists, D-List celebs, various lawyers, and administration members in the room at the April WHCD. That is, before several shots rang out as an alleged assassin, Cole Tomas Allen, outflanked security and charged toward the dining room. Allen was arrested and claimed, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” He has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president and pleaded not guilty.

Trump brushed off the attempt on his life in the hours following the event and claimed to have urged officials to “LET THE SHOW GO ON.” However, the event was canceled, depriving us all of yet another opportunity to see Trump riff on stage. “I was all set to really rip it,” he said during a press conference following the shooting. “I’ll be very boring the next time, but we’re going to have a great event.” That may have changed. The WWE Hall of Famer teased on Truth Social that he doesn’t “know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out.” He also claims that the rescheduling is a “sign of Strength and Fortitude” and “will be a ‘HOT’ ticket!”

Despite Weijia Jiang’s letter not announcing a venue, Trump wrote that it would take place at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue, “a building and ballroom that I built.” Of course, that’s not entirely true. The Old Post Office, now the Waldorf Astoria, was completed in 1899, and the Trump Organization acquired the historic building in 2012.

“This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling,” Trump concluded. Yes, it would be a shame if we allowed Lunatics to change our way of life.