Ur-Quan Masters, Star Control II

Star Control II could probably fill a list like this all on its own; certainly, it’s not hard to see Mass Effect’s menagerie of extraterrestrial hook-up options as a descendent of the weirdos populating Toys For Bob’s 1992 masterpiece. But as much as I love the cowardly Spathi, the whimsical Zoq-Fot-Pik, or the depressive Utwig, my heart, and my pick, have to go to the game’s titular Ur-Quan Masters. The Ur-Quan encountered in SC2 actually come in two flavors, one of which, the green-skinned Kzer-Za, believe that they will only be safe when all other life in the galaxy has been locked away under impenetrable shields placed around their homeworlds. Their Korh-Ah cousins, meanwhile, find this policy recklessly lenient, insisting that the Ur-Quan will actually only be safe when they’re the only sentient life left in the universe, period. (The Ur-Quan backstory is not a happy one.) Polite, implacable, and convinced of the grim necessity of their work, the Ur-Quan make for tremendous sci-fi villains, importing heady old-school concepts into Star Control’s relentlessly fun space-based action. [William Hughes]