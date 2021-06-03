The two bards, Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, plying their trade. Photo : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

Among the many signs that life as we know it was thrown into chaos by the pandemic, the cancellation of last year’s Gathering Of The Juggalos was one of the most disconcerting of all. Now, our hearts filled with so much joy that they’re as close to bursting as a well-shaken 20 oz. Faygo bottle, we’re happy to report that the Insane Clown Posse’s 2020 promise to return “stronger, bigger, and better than ever!” in 2021 has come true.

Advertisement

The Gathering is back.

All the lonely Juggalos, painting their faces and dying their stringy dreadlocks in Kool-Aid by themselves at home this past year, will now be able to rejoin their fellow ninjas this August in Thornville, Ohio. A recent ICP Instagram post has proclaimed the return of the Dark Carnival alongside a hockey jersey-looking graphic with this year’s motto: ”Luv rises from the ash like the butterfly.”

“A stirring arises from the ash as the earth awakens and trembles,” the post reads. “A flick of hope bursts into flame. And in this flash of light and heat, the world seems right again.”

This tone continues through a description of this summer’s “great and hallowed jubilee of Juggalo souls,” filling the reader’s mind with joyful images of guys in baggy shorts and women in fishnet tank tops “running and chopping through every obstacle, with hatchets in our hands and clown luv in our hearts.”

After a year off, Insane Clown Posse calls 2021's Gathering “a new fire” and “a new moment in Juggalo history.” Whether this means the Ms. Jugalette competition is being rethought—or just that a few more firefighters will be on hand this time around—isn’t clear. The event’ s musical acts haven’t been announced yet either, though we’re crossing our fingers (tips still cold from the chilly nozzle of the Reddi-wip bottle we just finished snorting from) that past favorites like Hed P.E. show up.



The post promises that more information will be coming soon , while “the mighty wagons of the Dark Carnival creak and moan as they reawaken and roll on.” For now, take comfort in the fact that the 21st Gathering Of The Juggalos will, indeed, take place from August 19th to 21st at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. And, as always: Whoop, whoop!

Advertisement

[via Consequence Of Sound]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com