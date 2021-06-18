Why isn't Pixar as good as it used to be?

Clockwise from left: Luca (Image: Pixar); Onward (Screenshot: Pixar); Toy Story 4 (Screenshot: Pixar) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

At this point, Pixar’s legacy as the most beloved of American animation houses is probably secure: No other studio so regularly earns the adoration of audiences, critics, and awards voters alike. All the same, it’s difficult not to notice that the output of Disney’s acclaimed younger sibling has waned a bit in quality and imagination since that magic early run of animated triumphs, the first dozen or so feature released by the Bay Area dream factory. On a brand new episode of Film Club, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss what makes Pixar at its finest so special—and also try to get to the bottom of why this once infallible creative collective isn’t quite firing on all cylinders anymore. Meanwhile, those curious about Luca can check out a special bonus episode on the studio’s latest all-ages adventure, which hit Disney+ today.

