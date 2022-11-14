Saturday Night Live doesn’t always have the stink of prejudice on it. Sometimes, it’s a nice sketch show where celebrities act in silly sketches that puncture their public persona. But for every “Veganville,” there’s an “Elon Musk as Wario.” That said, the hosts have a say over what sketches they’ll suit up for, meaning performers and writers better have their facts straight.

Speaking to A.V. Club, former cast member Melissa Villaseñor shared what happens when you don’t, especially around a perfectionist like Jennifer Lopez. Then, going through a rapid succession of her impressions , Villaseñor comes to J. Lo and reveals that her idiosyncratic take wasn’t enough to sell Mrs. Affleck on the sketch because Villaseñor got a crucial fact wrong.



“ My JLo impression is very specific,” she said. “It is kind of the J. Lo that’s very serious.”



“When I met J. Lo, I think I did my impression for her, and she was like, ‘I don’t see it.’ I love J. Lo. I mean, truly a legend. I was telling her, ‘Oh, maybe I can imitate you in a sketch. You know, I could walk around your house and pretend I’m like J. Lo and be like, my favorite color’s blue.’ And J. Lo grabbed me. She was like, ‘Baby, my favorite color is green. Everyone knows that.’”

The sketch was a nonstarter from there.



J. Lo is, of course, right. Everyone knows her favorite color is green. Just look at the “Waiting For Tonight” video. You don’t see any blue lasers (though you could make a case for the blue in the “If You Had My Love” video). But why else would she be this enthused about St. Patrick’s Day:

Melissa Villaseñor’s new book, Whoops…I’m Awesome is in stores now.