Wicked: For Good is already turning out to be Wicked: For A Hell Of A Lot Of Money
Jon M. Chu's big, flashy sequel is on track to outperform the original Wicked in its opening weekend at the box office.Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
Sequel/second part of a thing that was originally just one thing Wicked: For Good is already set to “defy” slightly tepid critical opinions, and maintain its “popular”ity at the box office. (Is it bad that we can only come up with dumb, forced little puns that reference songs from the first act of the original stage musical? It feels like that might be a problem for a film entirely based on the second.) Regardless of our own linguistic difficulties, though, Jon M. Chu’s movie musical is already on track to have one of the biggest box office openings of the year, easily eclipsing the response that greeted last year’s Wicked.