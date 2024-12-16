Apparently we're not calling it Wicked: Part Two anymore Wicked: Part Two is now Wicked: For Good.

It seems like Elphaba opened up the Grimmerie and magicked up a new name for the movie formerly known—at least colloquially—as Wicked: Part Two. The film’s official Instagram account just posted a new reel implying that Wicked‘s second act is now called Wicked: For Good. The name comes from the emotional second act song between Glinda and Elphaba, a snippet of which plays in the background of the new clip.

Back in September, director Jon M. Chu told Entertainment Weekly that he had dropped the “Part One” identifier from the first Wicked‘s marketing because “this isn’t half the homework.” He continued: “If we were going to split it into two, we need to make sure that movie one is emotionally satisfying and by the end, you feel like that was a f—ing movie. [sic] I don’t like movies where you leave and feel like, ‘Well, I’ve got to wait for the next one.’ This should leave you with the highest of highs and so connected to these women.”

If only one movie gets the clean Wicked moniker, it would seem like a bit of a downgrade to brand the second “Part Two.” Besides, Glinda famously removed the “Ga” from her name when it didn’t suit her anymore; even if it is for a whole movie and not just one character, a name change is right on theme.

Wicked: For Good premieres November 21, 2025.