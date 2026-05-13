The murder of crows took her baby in new Wildwood teaser The new film comes from Laika, the studio behind Coraline and Paranorman.

For nearly as long as Disney started making family-friendly fairy tales, other people have enjoyed pointing out that the real fairy tales, the Brothers Grimm tales and their ilk, were typically much darker, disturbing, and sometimes more violent. Leave it to Laika, the studio behind Coraline, to unveil a modern fairy tale along these lines in the new teaser trailer for Wildwood. As Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) says after her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, she doesn’t really want to be in a fairy tale, nor should she.