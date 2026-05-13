The murder of crows took her baby in new Wildwood teaser

The new film comes from Laika, the studio behind Coraline and Paranorman.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 13, 2026 | 9:14am
Image via Laika
Film News Wildwood
The murder of crows took her baby in new Wildwood teaser

For nearly as long as Disney started making family-friendly fairy tales, other people have enjoyed pointing out that the real fairy tales, the Brothers Grimm tales and their ilk, were typically much darker, disturbing, and sometimes more violent. Leave it to Laika, the studio behind Coraline, to unveil a modern fairy tale along these lines in the new teaser trailer for Wildwood. As Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) says after her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, she doesn’t really want to be in a fairy tale, nor should she. 

The official synopsis for the film reads: 

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel (Lee) launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition.  As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover the strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood’s fragile future, she will have to risk everything.

Wildwood‘s cast includes a murderer’s row of talent, though we imagine they won’t all be voicing crows. Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Angela Bassett, and Mahershala Ali also feature in the film. Wildwood opens on October 23. 

 
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