Katie Thurston and Connor B. in The Bachelorette Screenshot : ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 14. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): If you’re here because of the headline above, let us prove to you that Katie Thurston did indeed make out with a (guy dressed like a) cat on last week’s season premiere of The Bachelorette:

Screenshot : ABC

You may have questions. Our answers: 1) Yes, that is a paw. 2) Yes, she got makeup all over her face. 3) No, it did not stay there, which seems like a big missed opportunity for potentially hilarious bro-rage. 4) Yes, the cat guy (a math teacher) got a rose and was very bummed that he didn’t get the first impression rose. 5) No, the first impression rose did not go to a guy dressed like a flamingo or something, but he did give her a pasta necklace, so.

Check out what ludicrous prop food the contestants didn’t eat over on our sister site The Takeout.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Republic Of Sarah (The CW, 9 p.m., series premiere): We’ll have feature coverage on this earnest series in the coming weeks, but for now, let’s just fill you in on the premise. Sarah (Stella Baker), a “rebellious high school teacher,” is fighting what seems an uphill battle for her community when a valuable mineral deposit is found underneath her town of Greylock, New Hampshire. So she throws a Hail Mary, and decides to see if, thanks to a convenient historical technicality, Greylock can declare independence.

The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC, 10 p.m., series premiere): Okay, listen, we’re going to give this one a shot. Why? Michael Bolton, that’s why.