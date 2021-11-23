This is a story all about how—well, you probably know the rest. But Will Smith is back to tell it to you again anyway in the first teaser for Peacock’s forthcoming drama Bel-Air. This time there’s no fun, sparse ‘90s beat featuring a tambourine and a goofy rap. I nstead Smith narrates the clip in a serious and somber tone.

The one-minute teaser shows Jabari Banks, who takes on the updated role of Will, wading through water and e ventually taking his place as the metaphorical Prince Of Bel-Air.

The series hails from co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, and is based on the melodramatic reimagining of the series explored by Morgan Cooper in his viral Youtube video posted in 2019. Cooper serves as co-writer and director on the series. Executive producers for the series include

Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, Andy & Susan Borowitz, and Smith himself.

The full recurring cast features Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Bank . Other star roles include: Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Smith personally handpicked Banks for the part, and in a joint statement Brady and Newson shared their support in his selection. “During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith?”



“Well, did we ever find him,” the statement continues. “ His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”

So, maybe don’t abandon all hope yet. The series is set to be around for at least two seasons as Peacock already gave them the go-ahead.

Bel-Air is set to debut sometime in 2022.