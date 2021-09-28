William Shatner’s science fiction thriller novel series TekWar is set to become a “mixed-reality” adult animation show through Pure Imagination studios, and will be viewable through different forms of technology including mobile, tablets, and wearable devices. While the series can be viewed stand alone, Shatn er and Pure Imagination hope the ability to immerse oneself in the futuristic work will enhance TekWar’s characters and technology, as viewers become part of the narrative.

“My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination,” Shatner says in a press release. “Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future and I am looking forward to it.”

“We want to do something that hasn’t been done before. Who better to do that with than one of the greatest legends in the sci-fi universe?” Pure Imagination’s Chief Executive of Fun ( what a title), Joshua Wexler adds. “The world and story of TekWar transcends traditional linear media and has the potential to be experienced on multiple entertainment platforms, some that exist today and some we’ll have to invent, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Set in Los Angeles in the not-so-distant year 2043, TekWar introduces former detective Jake Cardigan, who’s exonerated after being framed for dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip, called “Tek.” Cardigan is then recruited to take on Tek-related crimes by the man who freed him. Without a way to stop the addiction to “Tek,” the drug poses a great threat to humanity and has the potential to become a virus that will lead to an unrecoverable future.

The bestselling detective novel series was created by Shatner and ghost-written by Ron Goulart in 1989. TekWar has since been adapted into a live action television series starring Shatner, a comic book series, and a video game. The Emmy-nominated series ran from 1994-96, and also starred Greg Evigan, Natalie Radford, and Maria del Mar.

The 90-year-old actor has myriad of puzzling and vastly different projects slated for the near future, including a very personal spoken word album with Joe Jonas, titled Bill. The sci-fi actor is no stranger to fictionally traveling through space on Star Trek, but he could potentially be launched into space soon aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.