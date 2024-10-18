First full Wolf Man trailer is still cagey with its titular monster The latest monster movie hits theaters on January 17.

You might want to stay inside during the next full moon—Wolf Man is coming. Universal and Blumhouse just premiered the first full-length trailer for their re-remake of the classic 1941 monster film at New York Comic Con.

This is Universal’s second attempt at resurrecting the canine classic. They first tried in 2010 with The Wolfman starring Benicio Del Toro, but that film was met with only a whimper of praise. (Keith Phipps deemed the titular lycanthrope “a monster too polite for its own good” in his C review for The A.V. Club.) Now, they’re going for a full howl. We’ll see if this Wolf Man‘s bite is as big as his bark when the film—which stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger—premieres January 17 in theaters.

This newest trailer still keeps its cards pretty close to its chest when it comes to the titular Wolf Man. We do get a quick glimpse of it, but largely, it’s largely the details we see: veins popping from Abbott’s head, claws emerging from his fingers.

You can read the official synopsis below: