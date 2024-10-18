First full Wolf Man trailer is still cagey with its titular monster
The latest monster movie hits theaters on January 17.Image courtesy of Universal Pictures
You might want to stay inside during the next full moon—Wolf Man is coming. Universal and Blumhouse just premiered the first full-length trailer for their re-remake of the classic 1941 monster film at New York Comic Con.
This is Universal’s second attempt at resurrecting the canine classic. They first tried in 2010 with The Wolfman starring Benicio Del Toro, but that film was met with only a whimper of praise. (Keith Phipps deemed the titular lycanthrope “a monster too polite for its own good” in his C review for The A.V. Club.) Now, they’re going for a full howl. We’ll see if this Wolf Man‘s bite is as big as his bark when the film—which stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger—premieres January 17 in theaters.
This newest trailer still keeps its cards pretty close to its chest when it comes to the titular Wolf Man. We do get a quick glimpse of it, but largely, it’s largely the details we see: veins popping from Abbott’s head, claws emerging from his fingers.
You can read the official synopsis below:
Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).
But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.