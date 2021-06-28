The many faces of one woman’s quest to live on eternal island time. Screenshot : Inside Edition

Of all the non-horrifying new developments to come from over a year of pandemic life, it’s our reliance on video conference calls for remote work meetings that’s yielded the best results. Since quarantine began, we’ve seen: Zoom horror movies come out, Zoom turn people into teary-eyed law-kittens, and Zoom allowing doctors to multi task by performing surgery during virtual court dates.



Advertisement

Now, for whatever reason, we have a woman who decided to wear the same Hawaiian shirt on 264 consecutive Zoom calls just to see if anyone would notice.



Inside Edition interviewed this woman, who works at a non-profit agency in Washington, D.C. and gave her first name as Jackie, to try to understand what motivated the experiment.



“I was like, wouldn’t it be funny if I wore this shirt again?” she says of the second day of her bizarre quest. “Like, that’d be a funny joke and everyone would say something ... and no one said anything and then I thought, well, I’m going to keep doing this until someone notices, and no one ever noticed.”

Jackie stuck to her guns for 264 calls, though she says that there were “some real ups and downs” along the way. “The first month, I was like ‘this is really funny,’ then I’d be like ‘Oh, I’m still wearing this,’ and then it would be funny again,” she explains.



Though she figured someone would ask her to wear something different for important meetings, nobody said anything. The only way to put an end to her party time purgatory was to return to the office last week and tell people what she’d done.



It just goes to show that living through a nightmare plague can also be kind of, sort of fun... at times... if you, like Jackie, decide to wear a colorful shirt for the majority of it.



Advertisement

[via Boing Boing]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com