Supergirl scribe heading to Themyscira for Wonder Woman next

James Gunn has lassoed a writer for Wonder Woman. Per The Wrap, Ana Nogueira will be writing Diana Prince’s next adventure. Nogueira has become one of the prime architects of the new DCEU. In addition to writing Wonder Woman, she is writing next year’s party monster, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, and a live-action Teen Titans movie.

The new Wonder Woman movie will be part of a wider Wonder effort and will sit alongside the HBO Max prequel series Paradise Lost. That show is said to explore the origins of Wonder Woman’s all-female homeland, Themyscira, in an epic, Game of Thrones-like series about Amazons. However, in June, Gunn said that the Wonder Woman movie would be a “separate thing” from Paradise Lost, which he described as “slow moving, but it’s moving.”