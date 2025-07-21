Supergirl scribe heading to Themyscira for Wonder Woman next
Ana Nogueira, who wrote the upcoming Supergirl and Teen Titans movies, is reportedly writing the new Wonder Woman film, too.Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max
James Gunn has lassoed a writer for Wonder Woman. Per The Wrap, Ana Nogueira will be writing Diana Prince’s next adventure. Nogueira has become one of the prime architects of the new DCEU. In addition to writing Wonder Woman, she is writing next year’s party monster, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, and a live-action Teen Titans movie.