Ana Nogueira, who wrote the upcoming Supergirl and Teen Titans movies, is reportedly writing the new Wonder Woman film, too.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 21, 2025 | 5:19pm
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max
Supergirl scribe heading to Themyscira for Wonder Woman next
James Gunn has lassoed a writer for Wonder Woman. Per The Wrap, Ana Nogueira will be writing Diana Prince’s next adventure. Nogueira has become one of the prime architects of the new DCEU. In addition to writing Wonder Woman, she is writing next year’s party monster, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, and a live-action Teen Titans movie.

The new Wonder Woman movie will be part of a wider Wonder effort and will sit alongside the HBO Max prequel series Paradise Lost. That show is said to explore the origins of Wonder Woman’s all-female homeland, Themyscira, in an epic, Game of Thrones-like series about Amazons. However, in June, Gunn said that the Wonder Woman movie would be a “separate thing” from Paradise Lost, which he described as “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

The new Wonder Woman will feature a new actress in the role, despite Gal Gadot’s eagerness to return to the part. The 2020s, which kicked off with her much-mocked “Imagine” video, have not been kind to Gadot, and her cameos in The Flash and Shazam: Fury Of The Gods probably didn’t help her cause. In 2023, she said, “Things are being worked behind the scenes[…]once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.” However, after Dwayne Johnson recalibrated the hierarchy of power in DC, Gunn opted to reboot the entire enterprise, leading to a particularly awkward meeting between Gunn and Henry Cavill. Gunn probably had a lot of those meetings that year. It can’t be easy to fire the Justice Gang League.

 
