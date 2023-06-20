Though she popped up in two of this year’s biggest superhero fiascos and returned to Vin Diesel hat in hand, like another wounded DC hero, Gadot isn’t hanging up the lasso of truth quite yet. During Netflix’s Tudum fan festival, which gave the world a good look at all the new animes the stream is translating into live-action, Gadot told ET, “Things are being worked behind the scenes” and, cryptically, “once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

The state of Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been in flux since before Discovery purchased Warner Bros. Being the first movie released under HBO Max’s day-and-date release debacle amid some of the darkest and deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 never stood a chance at the box office. But the film also failed to impress critics or the DC faithful. Considering 2017’s Wonder Woman was the first DC movie to earnestly connect with mass audiences since The Dark Knight, the failure of Wonder Woman 1984 left the future of Wonder Woman 3 uncertain. Two years later, DC Studios was under new management, and director Patty Jenkins was tapping out of Wonder Woman 3, citing “creative differences.”

Around this time, Gadot tweeted what many believed to be a sendoff to the character. “A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she tweeted. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Since that time, Gadot has appeared as the character several more times in both of this year’s biggest superhero washes, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods and The Flash—though it’s unclear when those scenes were shot since it took approximately 105 years for DC to release a movie where a someone runs really fast. Though she can hardly be held responsible for those movies, it must be getting difficult to keep propping up flailing franchise installments that DC Studios doesn’t want anything more to do with. Then again, money is nice.



So will Gal Gadot appear as Wonder Woman again? We’ll see if she has a cameo in Blue Beetle this summer and report back.

