James Gunn is working on a new Wonder Woman movie "right now"
DC Studios isn't waiting for Superman. James Gunn is already filling out his Justice League.Photo: Jessica Miglio
Thank Hera, James Gunn is lassoing a new Wonder Woman movie as we speak, according to a new interview with EW. Gunn, whose Superman opens in July, said, “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now.” Which Wonder Woman, though, is anyone’s guess, but we should assume that it won’t feature Gal Gadot’s version of the character. Patty Jenkins’ proposed Wonder Woman 3 died with the Snyderverse when Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran took over DC Studios. Deadline notes that in 2023, Gadot hinted that she might remain in the role, recalling a meeting with Gunn and Safran in which she was told, “‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.'”