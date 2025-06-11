James Gunn is working on a new Wonder Woman movie "right now"

Thank Hera, James Gunn is lassoing a new Wonder Woman movie as we speak, according to a new interview with EW. Gunn, whose Superman opens in July, said, “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now.” Which Wonder Woman, though, is anyone’s guess, but we should assume that it won’t feature Gal Gadot’s version of the character. Patty Jenkins’ proposed Wonder Woman 3 died with the Snyderverse when Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran took over DC Studios. Deadline notes that in 2023, Gadot hinted that she might remain in the role, recalling a meeting with Gunn and Safran in which she was told, “‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.'”

Details are scant on the new movie, but Gunn said it would be separate from the HBO Max series Paradise Lost, which he described as a Game Of Thrones on Themyscira. Gunn said the show’s progress is “slow moving, but it’s moving.” Nevertheless, the director confirmed that Wonder Woman is among the four most important characters to WBD, with CEO David Zaslav highlighting her, Batman, Superman, and Supergirl as their most important characters.

“I think that [Zaslav] got that from something I said,” Gunn said. “I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

Following Superman, his cousin will hit theaters in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June 2026.