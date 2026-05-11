NBC will bring Wordle, normie Traitors to network TV
Savannah Guthrie will host a Wordle game show produced by Jimmy Fallon.Screenshot: The New York Times
In news that definitely (hopefully) shouldn’t be taken as a pandemic indicator, Wordle is coming to network television. Ahead of its upfront presentation this morning, NBC announced Wordle, a primetime series based on the New York Times game that some families may still be talking about in their group chats to this day. Today co-host Savannah Guthrie will host the series, with Jimmy Fallon and the Times on board as producers. The series will be filmed in Manchester, England.
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