NBC will bring Wordle, normie Traitors to network TV

In news that definitely (hopefully) shouldn’t be taken as a pandemic indicator, Wordle is coming to network television. Ahead of its upfront presentation this morning, NBC announced Wordle, a primetime series based on the New York Times game that some families may still be talking about in their group chats to this day. Today co-host Savannah Guthrie will host the series, with Jimmy Fallon and the Times on board as producers. The series will be filmed in Manchester, England.

NBC didn’t really offer much info on how the series was really going to work, either in its initial press release or at its upfront presentation this morning. We do know that it’ll be a team game and that it “builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day — solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies and cheering one another on.” We suppose we’ll have to see the show for ourselves to really get an idea of how the game will work in a TV format, but if you’re interested in being one of the guinea pigs, you can follow this link here. Production is scheduled to start later this year and debut on NBC sometime in 2027.

The network also confirmed that its previously announced all-normie version of The Traitors will get a primetime slot of regular NBC. As previously announced, Alan Cumming, who hosts the celebrity version over on Peacock, will be back in the saddle for the celebrity-free version. (Well, celebrity-free save for Alan Cumming.) The Traitors: Civilian Edition will air on NBC this fall Thursdays at 8.