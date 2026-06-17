Great Job, Internet!: There is a beautiful cultural exchange happening at the World Cup Scottish fans drank all the beer in Boston, while Japanese visitors are loving Texas steaks.

The World Cup is here, and if you’re in Canada, the United States, or Mexico, there’s a decent chance it’s coming to a city near you. 48 teams from around the world are competing in 16 cities across North America, which has given both players and fans some whirlwind tours of the United States (after they, thankfully, make it past some draconian immigration enforcement). For example, Scottish fans took Boston this weekend and literally drank some bars and liquor stores dry. (An especially impressive feat when you consider how early the bars in Boston close!) Perhaps more impressive is how well the fans cleaned up after themselves when they were done. In one viral post on X, the Everything App, one Boston city worker was pleasantly surprised at how well the fans took care of the city park, saying, “They came, conducted themselves with class and dignity.”