Great Job, Internet!: There is a beautiful cultural exchange happening at the World Cup

Scottish fans drank all the beer in Boston, while Japanese visitors are loving Texas steaks.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 17, 2026 | 11:12am
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Aux News Great Job, Internet!
Great Job, Internet!: There is a beautiful cultural exchange happening at the World Cup

The World Cup is here, and if you’re in Canada, the United States, or Mexico, there’s a decent chance it’s coming to a city near you. 48 teams from around the world are competing in 16 cities across North America, which has given both players and fans some whirlwind tours of the United States (after they, thankfully, make it past some draconian immigration enforcement). For example, Scottish fans took Boston this weekend and literally drank some bars and liquor stores dry. (An especially impressive feat when you consider how early the bars in Boston close!) Perhaps more impressive is how well the fans cleaned up after themselves when they were done. In one viral post on X, the Everything App, one Boston city worker was pleasantly surprised at how well the fans took care of the city park, saying, “They came, conducted themselves with class and dignity.” 

Meanwhile, in Texas, Japanese fans have been supporting their team, enjoying Tex-Mex, and coming to the conclusion that everything really is bigger in Texas. In one viral clip from a local Dallas-area news broadcast, an American interviewer and a Japanese fan can’t totally overcome the language barrier, but the excitement is palpable nonetheless. There’s also some fun clips of Japanese fans enjoying mechanical bull-riding, and some English fans learning how to line dance

In Vancouver, some Australian fans have demonstrated some expert chant skills, with one viral clip showing them taking the streets chanting: “Aussie boys are on a bender, Donald Trump is a sex offender.” And, like the Scots, the Australians are also putting the entire beer supply of the city in danger. “The Australians were actually trying to drink us dry,” one bar manager told The Canadian Press this week. “They said ‘we’re going to drink you dry before we leave.'” Australia is heading to Seattle for Friday’s match—hopefully the Emerald City is prepared. 

 
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