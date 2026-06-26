Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat embrace the mess in first look at The Wrong Girls
The new film from The Chronology Of Water producer Dylan Meyer centers on young women living "bong rip to bong rip."Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat in The Wrong Girls, Photo: Neon
Although the genre’s had more in-roads in TV, where Broad City, at least, still stands tall, the female-led stoner comedy has never really had its day in theaters. Dylan Meyer and her frequent collaborators, producer Maggie McLean and multi-hyphenate Kristen Stewart, are looking to change that with their new movie The Wrong Girls, though, pairing Stewart up with Alia Shawkat for a tale of “two codependent best friends living paycheck to paycheck and bong rip to bong rip” who “get caught in a case of mistaken identity that throws their lives into chaos.”
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