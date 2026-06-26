Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat embrace the mess in first look at The Wrong Girls

Although the genre’s had more in-roads in TV, where Broad City, at least, still stands tall, the female-led stoner comedy has never really had its day in theaters. Dylan Meyer and her frequent collaborators, producer Maggie McLean and multi-hyphenate Kristen Stewart, are looking to change that with their new movie The Wrong Girls, though, pairing Stewart up with Alia Shawkat for a tale of “two codependent best friends living paycheck to paycheck and bong rip to bong rip” who “get caught in a case of mistaken identity that throws their lives into chaos.”

In addition to that handy little summary, the film’s producers at Neon also released some first-look photos at the August 14-scheduled film today, demonstrating that neither Shawkat nor Stewart are feeling shy about throwing themselves into the deep end with Meyer’s first directorial effort. (We also get a look at LaKeith Stanfield, apparently playing a character named “Not Metal Head Dave,” and Kate McKinnon, obviously working in a pretty familiar mad scientist lane.) The press release for the film doesn’t go much deeper into its plot, although Meyer was kind enough to give a working definition for what a “wrong girl” is, describing them as those who “just can’t adhere to the social, scientific, logistical norms that other people seem to be able to navigate much more easily… Wrong girls miss flights, don’t know where their birth certificates are, get caught by their bosses peeing in bushes, things that happened to me, Maggie, and many of the women in my life that maybe don’t happen to everybody. It’s self-generated comedy chaos.”

All of which obviously sounds like it would make pretty strong fodder for a comedy film; in addition to the aforementioned performers, meanwhile, The Wrong Girls is also slated to star Zack Fox, Chris Estrada, Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Geena Davis, and Shawkwat’s old Arrested Development co-star Tony Hale.