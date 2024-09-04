X-Men '97's Beau DeMayo takes to OnlyFans to denounce Disney In a 30-minute OnlyFans video, X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo accused Disney and Marvel of running a "smear campaign" against him

Beau DeMayo’s ongoing war with his former bosses at Marvel and Disney escalated in an unlikely direction today, as the X-Men ’97 creator took to an unorthodox platform to air his dirty laundry with the companies: OnlyFans. The writer and producer—who also worked for Marvel on the ill-fated Blade movie still reportedly in the works for the MCU—took to the social content site to deliver a 30-minute video outlining his grievances with his former employers, stating that (per Variety) Disney and Marvel have engaged in “egregious prejudicial misconduct” against him as a gay, Black creator. He also denied the allegations of misconduct against him, which he dubbed both “offensive,” and “a smear campaign designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97 all the way to the top of Marvel Studios.”

A lot of DeMayo’s ire at the moment is focused on a non-disclosure agreement he was reportedly required to sign after being fired from the show, which happened in March of 2024, after the aforementioned allegations of misconduct came to light internally. DeMayo and lawyer Bryan Freedman claim the agreement (which DeMayo has reportedly said he was forced to sign in the immediate aftermath of his termination, at the risk of losing his writing bonus and credits for the show’s second season) is sweeping enough to be illegal under California law; he’s filed a legal complaint hoping to get said agreement overturned.

As we’ve reported previously, DeMayo’s departure from X-Men ’97 was initially framed by both sides as being at least partially amicable, with Disney saying it had “parted ways” with the creator. Things only got publicly nasty last month, after DeMayo reported that he’d had his credits on the show’s second season pulled because Disney alleged he’d violated his NDA by posting fan-art of himself as characters from the series. (He was also mad that he wasn’t allowed to attend the Emmys after the critically acclaimed show, which he was the head writer of, got nominated, a fact he’s mentioned on multiple occasions.) Disney fired back by stating that it had actually fired DeMayo, after an investigation produced “egregious findings” about his behavior, although the company has yet to officially say anything more explicit about what DeMayo is alleged to have done. In his OnlyFans video, DeMayo said he had his own proof to bring to bear on the situation, stating that “I have the receipts and the eyewitnesses so long as you stop coercing them to lie, you can keep attacking me with lies and misinformation, but we can become the ugliest, most annoying version of that of that … or you can start acting like a studio that is worthy of a show like X Men ‘97.”

Disney hasn’t responded to this latest development as of yet—possibly because they don’t want to shell out $9.99 a month to hear DeMayo’s takes on the matter—but it’s presumably only a matter of time before the next punch gets thrown.