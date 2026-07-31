Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II issues very chill "That's life, right?" to cancelation news
Abdul-Mateen just got done celebrating a fresh Emmy nomination for his work on the Marvel streaming show.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Wonder Man, Screenshot: YouTube
Anybody clicking their way over to actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Instagram profile today would be presented with a pretty baffling diptych of images. On the right, a post from three weeks back, celebrating that Abdul-Mateen had just scored his second Emmy nomination (after a win back in 2020 for HBO’s Watchmen) for his role on Disney+ Marvel show Wonder Man. On the left, a post from today, which saw the actor eulogizing the series, which was canceled this afternoon after previously having received a second-season renewal from its Marvel Television overlords.
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