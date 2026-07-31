Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II issues very chill "That's life, right?" to cancelation news

Anybody clicking their way over to actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Instagram profile today would be presented with a pretty baffling diptych of images. On the right, a post from three weeks back, celebrating that Abdul-Mateen had just scored his second Emmy nomination (after a win back in 2020 for HBO’s Watchmen) for his role on Disney+ Marvel show Wonder Man. On the left, a post from today, which saw the actor eulogizing the series, which was canceled this afternoon after previously having received a second-season renewal from its Marvel Television overlords.

But while those of us out in the audience were pretty shocked by the news—despite the fact that second seasons for Marvel’s various Disney+ streaming TV series have been extremely rare on the ground—Abdul-Mateen is taking it in far more easy stride. Informing fans that “Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2,” the actor followed the news up with an equanimous “That’s life, right? Everything will shake out.”

Abdul-Mateen went on to do the usual rounds of thanking fans for watching the series, specifically citing YouTube Reactors who watched the series. (“I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all.”) The actor has, so far, been the only person heavily involved with the series to post any kind of memorial or notice of its passing, possibly because the show’s co-creator, director Daniel Destin Cretton, is a little bit busy promoting his other big Marvel project at the moment, this week’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Abdul-Mateen finished up his own message by telling Wonder Man fans he was “thinking of you all today” and “glad we got to be a part of something cool,” before taking a final moment to acknowledge at least some of the weirdness of the current moment: “And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”