Yellowjackets recap: One small step, one giant leap

It’s always the fastest friendships that burn out in a blaze of glory. Especially for those of us who survived the minefields of girlhood, a bond that arrives furiously glistening and painfully echoes in the brain long after it’s gone is all too familiar.

For a series that so expansively captures the high-risk, high-reward reality of female friendship, Yellowjackets hasn’t yet leaned into a true crash-and-burn connections. Shauna and Jackie’s ill-fated bestieship, rife with cracks long before Shauna and the other girls feasted on her corpse, was more of an increasingly claustrophobic comfort zone than a place of gleeful refuge. Tai and Van— who as teens, are faring better than ever in episode five — were never really friends in the first place. And as adults, not one of the survivors has a true best girlfriend by their side, a telling indication of just what happens when you spend eighteen months staking your life on girls you may or may not be able to trust.

As Yellowjackets’ second season tiptoes towards its midpoint, the individual relationships between the teenaged girls have become a clear fulcrum for their adult counterparts interactions: Shauna’s inability to face reality, the only thing that allows her to brunch with Jackie’s parents; Tai’s fear of opening up to absolutely anyone but Van; Natalie’s well of frustration and jealousy towards Lottie that sometimes, when she lets her guard down, borders on awe.



But with newly-declared “besties” Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Crystal (the mesmerizing Nuha Jez Isman), Yellowjackets draws one of its clearest lines yet between the teen and adult timelines, providing essential context to Misty herself and her current burgeoning connection with Walter (Elijah Wood). Gleefully bonding over shared secrets— Misty told everyone she lost her deodorant in the crash but really just tossed it, Crystal’s real name is “Christin,” and both girls think what Jack Kevorkian did was really brave, actually— the duo has been a defiant bright spot this season, genuinely enjoying their time together and proudly calling each other “bestie” while the rest of the survivors spar with each other over Lottie’s burgeoning cult. But you don’t grow up to be an adult woman whose best friend is a bird named after a Roman emperor known for working to consolidate a ruler’s own personal power without some serious falling outs; and on Yellowjackets, absolutely nothing gold can stay.

When episode five starts, however, gold is exactly what we’re awash in: S un streams through the windows into the cabin, melting icicles and illuminating a groggy Tai, who wakes up to realize she’s finally slept through the night. Since Tai found Javi–who still refuses to speak to anyone, even Travis— she’s been dutifully attending what a very pregnant, very skeptical Shauna refers to as Lottie’s “prayer club.” Still the most wary of Lottie in the young group— even more so than Natalie, who’s more focused on winning back Travis’ affection after the faux bloody shorts debacle than fighting off Lottie’s saw— Shauna doesn’t like how obsessed Lottie has become with her incoming bundle of joy. Lottie’s penchant for creepily referring to the baby as either “him” or a “new life,” not to mention the moment Shauna awakes from a nap to find Lottie whispering to her pregnant belly, hasn’t helped.

For the rest of the team, however, Lottie’s emphasis on communing with the wilderness has been pretty uniting; after all, it literally involves them holding hands every day. Akilah–who has finally been allotted an actual storyline this season–perfectly describes the appeal to Tai, likening Lottie’s rudimentary religion to a pre-game ritual she used to love. “It just felt good. Like we could pretend it made a difference,” Akilah recalls. It’s not like we really believed in it, not deep down…but we still did it before every game.” At what point does a habitual superstition turn into genuine zealous belief—or more specifically, under what degree of stress?

For Tai, the appeal of Lottie’s “woo woo bullshit” lies directly in the way it eases her own demons. Years down the line, as she reconnects with adult Van, it’s clear Van is still the only person she really trusts to remain level-headed in the face of “the bad one. ” W hen Van believed in Lottie, Tai believed, too. It’s not just romance goggles, either; in the teen timeline, Van has consistently remained both a stalwart source of reasoning and comedic relief. It’s no wonder that she’s the most well-adjusted adult (save for the leftover stash of Oxycodone in her medicine cabinet that she’s been slowly working through since her mother died of cancer and the growing collection of past due bills she relegated to the trash). Hey, when it comes to handling the time warp that trauma in your formative years can beget, owning and operating a less-than-lucrative VHS store is definitely healthier than chaining up a private investigator, disemboweling your dog in the name of a basement altar, or murdering your lover.



Speaking of that last “coping mechanism ”: Shauna, Jeff, and Callie have never been more of a team than in the face of fighting off Kevin Tan’s investigation. When Jay-a. k. a. -Detective Saracusa (John Paul Reynolds) won’t kiss Callie (Sarah Desjardins) on a bowling date, she’s suspicious enough to check out the receipt for their bill, which reads “M. Saracusa,” a dead giveaway. A quick Google search— as Callie herself once wisely advised her mom, everyone is on the internet— catches Saracusa absolutely red-handed, participating in a toy drive for the Wiskayok Police Department. Callie doesn’t take this as her cue to hightail it out of the bowling alley, though. T aking right after her über-sneaky mom, Callie diverts Saracusa’s attention by faux-lamenting that she finally found out who her mom was having an affair with: Randy Walsh.



Once Callie lets her parents in on the situation— the eager smile on her face reflecting how much more aligned she and Shauna are becoming— a plan develops. Shauna will make an obvious visit to Randy’s house, assuming the cops will stake her out. T hat way they’ll believe the affair is real. Naturally, Randy is game— this man pretty much does anything— but when he, erm, fails to deliver after Shauna asks him to masturbate in a condom to provide Shauna with a real-life DNA-based cover, Saracusa and Tan find themselves back in the lead. With every beat, it’s unclear who exactly is the cat and who is the mouse in this scenario. Either way, someone (else) is getting eaten.



The “kill or be killed” dichotomy may be ratcheting up in the adult timeline, but it’s long been a way of life for our stranded teens, despite Tai’s protestations to Shauna that there’s only “one fucking team” out there. If that’s the case, why are numbers dwindling so swiftly, and why are lines being dug so deeply in the snow? Alliances ( and their shattering) have become one of the only grounding things the girls have left out there, which brings us all the way back around to Misty and Crystal. With the not-so-dynamic duo of Misty and Crystal, Yellowjackets delivers its own pressure-cooked Thelma And Louise…if only Misty were brave enough to drive off the cliff as well. In one of episode five’s (and one of the season’s) strongest scenes , a bestie date to the edge of the cliff where the girls dump out the bucket they use at the “toilet” takes a harrowing turn when Misty finally reveals the one secret Crystal can’t justify for her: O n the first night of the crash, Misty found and destroyed the plane’s emergency transmitter. When Crystal turns on her— and dares insult her acting abilities— Misty threatens to “fucking kill” her if she tells anyone, invoking their countless pinky-promises. Just as she utters the threat, Crystal steps backward and tumbles off the edge to her doom.

Yet again, Yellowjackets is flexing its ability to gruesomely embody the stakes of female friendship that already exist in the first place. Who hasn’t ( metaphorically, at least) felt a little bit like Misty, desperately trying to revive Crystal’s long-gone body after she plummeted off the edge of the cliff and took their friendship with her? And who hasn’t— as adult Misty does when she abruptly shuts of “Stayin’ Alive” in the car with Walter, the same song she hummed as she gave Crystal chest compressions— tried to scrub the remnants of that relationship from their mind, because it’s just too painful to talk about?



We see a similar evasiveness in this episode in adult Natalie, who— whether she likes it or not— is slowly opening up to Lottie’s way of life and its opportunities for healing. In a pivotal last scene, Lottie finally works her therapy magic on Natalie, blinking a flashlight in her eyes while asking her to remember the last time she saw Travis. As Natalie begins to recall, the memory merges with the brief glimpses we got of Nat in an oxygen mask earlier in the season; the last time she saw him, they did drugs together and Nat overdosed. Toeing the line between this world and the next, Natalie sees a gruesome vision of the crash site without any survivors and the silhouette of that mysterious hooded antler queen wandering down the aisle past their burned bodies. As Natalie lays her head in Lottie’s lap, she becomes her younger self, a direct merging of timelines that’s perhaps her character’ s most vulnerable yet. In that same moment, a horrified Lottie sees the shadow of a pair of antlers move closer towards them. They both now know what Travis thought Natalie was right about, as Nat tearfully explains: “The whole time there was something, some darkness out there, with us. Or in us. It still is.”



Whatever that “something” out there was, Javi seems to be its very first victim. The end of episode five — which officially finishes with Shauna screaming in labor pain— finds Javi uttering his first words since he returned to the cabin, which he shares with Coach Ben after Ben finds a drawing Javi sketched of a tree with deep, intertwining roots. “She told me not to come back,” Javi says, “My friend.” She? God only knows what will happen if and when this powerful new figure turns from friend to bestie.



