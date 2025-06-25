Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Vanessa Kirby go Yellowjackets in feral Eden teaser

Imagine how much more unhinged the Yellowjackets girls would have been if they’d stranded themselves in the wilderness by choice. That’s the level of derangement we’re dealing with in Eden, Ron Howard’s new survival thriller based on the “shocking true story” of a group of idealistic settlers who attempt to form a new civilization on an uninhabited island in the Galápagos. “For those who dare to dream!” the tribe chants in the opening of the teaser while all clothed in white—never a good sign.

Of course, those dreams are quickly dashed when the settlers learn that their “greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other,” per the film’s synopsis. This is the part where everyone who’s seen Yellowjackets or Lost or Lord Of The Flies or literally anything else involving a deserted island says, “Yeah, duh.” Unfortunately for this group, it’s the 1930s, and they don’t have access to quite as many man vs. nature titles as we do today. Ergo, “as tensions spiral and desperation takes hold, a twisted power struggle unfolds, leading to betrayal, violence, and the deaths of half the colony,” as the synopsis continues.

Eden stars Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney, some of whom apparently went a little feral themselves during the film’s on-location shoot. “Howard actually had to push back on both Law and Kirby’s commitment to Method, Floreana-style living,” Vanity Fair reported last year. (Floreana is the name of the settlers’ island.) “They kept wanting to live in their [characters’] house there, and they were so upset with us that we just kept saying, ‘No, we’re here all day, but you just can’t do that because there are critters that are going to want to join you,'” Howard added. There’s also apparently singing and “creative food play,” both of which de Armas called “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.” Seems like the Antler Queen may have some competition.

Eden premieres August 22 in theaters.