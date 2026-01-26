Yorgos Lanthimos, advertiser, is heading to the Super Bowl GrubHub has begun teasing a spot from the director of Bugonia.

We learned yesterday that Super Bowl XL will feature the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. Now it’s time for the advertisers to start teasing the full advertisements that will run during the big game. The Hollywood Reporter reports this morning that Grubhub’s got a Yorgos Lanthimos commercial on deck. The food delivery service released a 16-second clip of what will probably be a 30-second spot. No word yet on whether we can expect an appearance from Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, or another actor in his ever-growing troupe of collaborators, but you can check out the teaser below.