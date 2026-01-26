Yorgos Lanthimos, advertiser, is heading to the Super Bowl

By Drew Gillis  |  January 26, 2026 | 9:34am
Screenshot: GrubHub/YouTube
We learned yesterday that Super Bowl XL will feature the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. Now it’s time for the advertisers to start teasing the full advertisements that will run during the big game. The Hollywood Reporter reports this morning that Grubhub’s got a Yorgos Lanthimos commercial on deck. The food delivery service released a 16-second clip of what will probably be a 30-second spot. No word yet on whether we can expect an appearance from Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, or another actor in his ever-growing troupe of collaborators, but you can check out the teaser below. 

Yep, that definitely looks like a Lanthimos joint. Though the seven-time Oscar nominee is perhaps not who we’d call the most intuitive choice for a Super Bowl spot for Grubhub, perhaps the company had to one-up the weird factor of UberEats tapping Martha Stewart, Charli xcx, and Matthew McConaughey last year. Lanthimos has also created commercials for years before his film directing career reached its current height; even in 2025, the director contributed to a Prada campaign, creating a spot starring Scarlett Johansson. We’ll be able to see Lanthimos’ whole twisted vision for GrubHub during the Super Bowl on February 8. 

 
