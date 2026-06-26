Mahershala Ali is a devout hitman in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother teaser

What’s scarier than an out-of-control killer? Probably a measured one, a hitman who kills with little emotion and total control. Based on the (admittedly pretty vague) teaser for the new film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, it seems like the character played by Mahersala Ali will fall more into the latter category, though perhaps not completely. From what we can see, emotion does play into his work, as he has family to protect.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, according to a logline, “stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him – and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.”

Bassam Tariq directs Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, his sophomore feature after 2021’s Mogul Mowgli. That film stars Riz Ahmed, who co-wrote its screenplay with Tariq. The screenplay for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother comes just from Tariq, though it does also star John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother opens in select theaters on September 25 and everywhere in October.

