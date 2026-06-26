Mahershala Ali is a devout hitman in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother teaser
The new film from Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq arrives in September.Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
What’s scarier than an out-of-control killer? Probably a measured one, a hitman who kills with little emotion and total control. Based on the (admittedly pretty vague) teaser for the new film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, it seems like the character played by Mahersala Ali will fall more into the latter category, though perhaps not completely. From what we can see, emotion does play into his work, as he has family to protect.
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