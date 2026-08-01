YouTube bans several ASMR creators over accusations of "sexually gratifying" content Creators, some with hundreds of thousands of followers, say the bans arrived abruptly and with no hope of appeal.

Google and YouTube elicited calls of anger and outrage earlier this week, when they shuttered the accounts of a number of content creators working in ASMR spaces, 404 Media reports. These creators—the majority of whom are female-presenting—were told that they were being shut down due to violating YouTube’s policies on “sexually gratifying” content, including by allegedly linking to content hosted in places other than the video-sharing site. As is standard for YouTube, the accounts in question have been not just shut down (blocking access to what were in some cases hundreds of thousands of subscribers) but also have had all of their content taken down, a move that represents the deletion of what was sometimes years of work from the creators in question.

Because you’re a person who exists on the internet, you’ve presumably encountered ASMR (a.k.a. autonomous sensory meridian response) content somewhere online before: Although it’s taken myriad forms over the years since the term was first coined and codified, it usually revolves around soft or soothing sounds like whispers that produce what enjoyers colloquially refer to as “tingles.” It has also, in that time, created roughly 8 million arguments online about whether the stimulation in question is inherently sexual in nature—pretty much all serious devotees and creators say no, although explicitly erotic ASMR content for-sure exists—which is a debate that Google has now blundered straight into the middle of with these bans.