YouTube re-bans influencer Clavicular

To attempt to come to terms with the life and career of internet influencer Clavicular—a 20-year-old guy named Braden Peters who we, personally, had not heard of until he walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview in an incel-averse huff last week—is to buffet your brain with the winds of unfiltered internet chaos. Here is a brief sampling of the maelstrom: Clavicular is a radical advocate for a movement he insists on calling “looksmaxxing,” which apparently involves taking testosterone, amphetamines, and a hammer to your own face in order to look “hotter!” He allegedly hit a guy with a Cybertruck! He caught controversy for supposedly shooting a dead alligator, and calling Gavin Newsome a “chad” in an interview! He sounds, in the aggregate, like the single most exhausting person to get trapped in a stopped elevator with in the entire history of the human race!

Anyway: He’s now managed to catch a YouTube ban, as the Google-owned video company shut down several of his channels today, via Variety. Actually, this is apparently the second time Peters—who primarily streams on Kick, the “for when you’re too deranged for Twitch” option beloved of the internet’s more conceptually difficult personalities—has gotten kicked off of YouTube. He caught his first ban back in November of 2025, allegedly because he was violating those parts of the terms of service about not telling your viewers where and how to get controlled substances. (Even outside the alleged meth stuff, Clavicular is apparently a big proponent of people injecting things into themselves in the pursuit of some Substance-ass ideal of perfection.) The new ban, which the streamer tried to appeal on Twitter, was apparently the simple result of Clavicular and his team trying to get around the old ban with new channels.

The upshot, anyway, is that viewers desperate to avail themselves of Peters’ opinions will now have to track him down on Kick, where, instead of consuming filtered VODs that have some of Peters’ more deranged bits of language and advice edited out, they’ll have to receive him in the concentrate. We’re thinking about calling it “hellmaxxing,” but, as we’re not 20-year-olds trying to beat our faces into the proper shape with a hammer, we can’t imagine it’ll end up catching on.