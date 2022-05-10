Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta on Monday and indicted along with 28 others for allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The prominent Southern rapper was booked yesterday on charges of conspiracy to violate RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Young Thug (birth name Jeffery Lamar Williams) was indicted by a grand jury alongside fellow rapper Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens). Kitchens has been indicted on one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act, which has been historically used to target organized crime. The “Pushin P” rapper has not been booked yet.

The indictment claims Williams is one of the three founding members of YSL or “Young Slime Life,” a rap collective that the court alleges operates as a guise for a Bloods-affiliated gang. The indictment calls YSL—which was founded in 2021—a “criminal street gang,” that is used for “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.”

In addition to Young Thug and Gunna, others indicted include: Yak Gotti, Peewee Roscoe, Duke, and William’s brother Unfoonk. Gotti has been charged with murder in 2015 for the death of Donovan Thomas, Jr., who’s described as “a rival gang member.” Williams has been accused of renting the car involved in the death of Thomas.

The indictment points to Williams’ lyrics as evidence for the gang-related status and activity, a long controversial move that blurs the lines between artistic expression and memoir.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel tells ABC News.

No trial date has been set yet, but Williams is set to make his first public court appearance today.