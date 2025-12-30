Keep Yvette Nicole Brown's name out your mouth

Few actors get a send-off from a TV show quite like the one the cast and crew of Community gave Chevy Chase. As recounted in the upcoming CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not, Chase was nobody’s favorite co-worker. After Chase blurted out the N-word on set, creator Dan Harmon led his cast and crew in a “Fuck you, Chevy,” chant at a wrap party. It’s just one of many stories that have resurfaced in the lead-up to the doc’s January 1st premiere. But as pieces of the doc began to drip into the press, Chase’s former Community classmate, Yvette Nicole Brown seemingly commented on the situation: “Keep my name out your mouth.”

“There are things I’ve never spoken or publicly and perhaps never will,” Brown wrote on social media. “Anyone currently speaking for or about me with perceived authority is speaking without ever speaking to me about the things they claim to know about. They actually don’t really know me—at all. They also have no knowledge of my relationship with anyone I’ve worked with & cannot credibly speak on any current or previous issues. I hate that all this had to be said. In East Cleveland speak: Keep my name out your mouth.”

We assume she’s referring to Community director Jay Chandrasekhar, who was the only person from that era of Chase’s career to sit down for an interview for the doc. Chandrasekhar directed the episode that led to Chase’s outburst, and when the director told Chase that he needed to apologize to Yvette Nicole Brown, Chase didn’t understand. “[Chevy] goes, ‘You know, me and Richard Pryor, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, and he used to call me The Honky, and we loved each other.’ And I’m like, ‘I know, man, I love that bit.’ I said, ‘You know, can we just have a little apology?’ He goes, ‘For what?'”