Zack Snyder finally shows Henry Cavill's Superman in his little red shorts Snyder celebrated Christmas this year by showing Cavill's early test photos—including shots of him wearing a recreation of Christopher Reeve's classic suit.

Superman’s little red shorts are one of those things superhero fans tend to have a hard time being normal about: Walking, as they do, the line between being totally iconic and also completely ridiculous, the Daisy Dukes Of Steel generate comment whether they’re part of a cinematic Supes’ costume—as they have been in most incarnations, including James Gunn’s latest—or if they’re absent, as they were with Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel. Now, though, we can finally get a glimpse at what a brighter, more primary color-coded version of Henry Cavill’s Kal-El might have looked like, as Snyder hopped on social media this weekend to show some of the first test images of his version of the character—complete with a much brighter, more shorts-forward look.

Posted to Snyder’s Instagram, the photos show Cavill, not in the textured, armored-looking suit he wore in three films for the director (and then one more because Dwayne Johnson pretty much begged for it), but a clear copy of the suit that Christopher Reeve wore for his four Superman films, red trunks and all. It’s a simplistic, undeniably effective look: You can understand why Snyder notes in the picture’s caption that as soon as he passed the shots on to his collaborators at Warner Bros., “Everyone agreed: Henry Cavill was Superman.”