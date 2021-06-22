Ziwe Fumudoh Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Get ready for another 12 episodes of Ziwe featuring more iconic guests. The late-night variety sketch series on Showtime has been renewed for a second season. Comedian Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh hosts the self-titled show which covers politics, race relations, and young adulthood through interviews, sketches, musical performances, and more.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

The first season’s guest lineup included: Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Patti Harrison & Bowen Yang, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, and more. The A24 produced series is executive produced by Jamund Washington (First Baptist, Random Acts of Flyness) and Hunter Speese.

Ziwe rose to stardom through her Youtube and Instagram live show “Baited,” where she invited guests embroiled in internet scandals and pushed them on their level of “wokeness” and their a bility to maneuver Ziwe’s straightforward questions on race relations. Her most popular guests include the OG influencer Caroline Calloway, chef Alison Roman, actor Rose McGowan, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris. She brings this component onto Ziwe, where she plays games like “White Savior Complex” with Phoebe Bridgers; during the games, she challenges guests on their allyship and devotion to anti-racism. It did not take much to get politician Andrew Yang on his toes, with hard-hitting questions like what his favorite Jay-Z song is, or what his favorite subway stop in New York City is (to which he answered Times Square???).



Before hosting her own show, Ziwe worked on shows such as Desus & Mero, The Rundown with Robin Thede, Tooning Out the News, and Dickinson. Ziwe is currently working on a comedy series for Amazon called The Nigerian Princess. She was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2021, with her own essay novel, The Book Of Ziwe, set for release this fall. She is also currently recording her own music. It’s Ziwe’s world, we’re just living in it.