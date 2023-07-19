10 things to do at Comic-Con now that the stars are on strike

10 things to do at Comic-Con now that the stars are on strike

Comic-Con was an unfortunate casualty of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But even without the Hall H main events, there's still plenty to enjoy in San Diego

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Spider-Men getting their drink on at SDCC 2022
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Stars or no stars, San Diego Comic-Con is upon us. Following years of canceled and online conventions, SDCC returned in full force last year, only to find themselves compromised by Hollywood labor disputes. No matter. SDCC is powering through the unfortunate news that most major studios, streamers, and networks pulled out of the annual event. No matter. Without Netflix and Disney hijacking everyone’s time with Hall H madness, attendees are free to travel the festivities as they see fit, free of the burden of sitting through multi-media presentations, half-finished trailers, and stars saying they have deep respect for Calendar Man and his fans.

With plenty of exhibits, screenings, and panels to choose from—plus the merch and, yes, even comic books—there’s no excuse not to have some fun in San Diego this week. Here are 10 suggestions to get you started.

Project K

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasan
Photo: 42West

The first Indian sci-fi film to hit Hall H doesn’t have a name yet. Codenamed Project K, the latest from director Nag Ashwin, pitches itself as “India’s most ambitious cinematic universe,” and Comic-Con will be the first to see Ashwin’s Spice Punk epic. The director and stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone will be there in person and performing. What kind of performance? One that necessitates Comic-Con’s biggest stage. It’s a one-of-a-kind SDCC experience that should not be missed.

Thursday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m. in Hall H

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation Showcase 2021: Reveal Trailer | PS5

There’s no Comic-Con without Spider-Man. However, with the entertainment industry lost in the Spider-Verse this year, the typical Marvel announcements are tied up in labor disputes. But that doesn’t mean fans can’t get a sneak peek at some other Spider-people, particularly at the long-awaited release of ‌Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships. Plus, you’ll already be in Hall H because of Project K. Enjoy the air conditioning and Tony Todd, who voices Venom in the game and is advertised as attending.

Thursday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. in Hall H

First Look at The Continental: From the World of John Wick

THE CONTINENTAL Official Trailer (2023) John Wick

After several years of hand-wringing about what kind of role Mel Gibson is going to play in the new John Wick spin-off mini-series, Comic-Con attendees will have their first glimpse. The Continental dives even deeper into the subculture of assassin hospitality, fleshing out the hotel that hosts the austere and stylish killers that make up the blockbuster franchise, focusing on young William Scott, a boy with a dream of being a hotelier working exclusively for coin-holding contract killers. Don’t expect Keanu Reeves to show up because of the strike, but the panel promises a first look at the new series.

Friday, July 21, at 3:00 p.m. in Ballroom 20

Comic-Con Museum’s Stan Lee and Cowboy Bebop Exhibits

Comic-Con Museum
Photo: Comic-Con Museum (Other)

Need a break from carrying around that collectible tote all day? The Comic-Con museum has two special exhibits this year: “Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee” and “Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Art Exhibition.” The first celebrates all things Stan Lee for the man’s 100th birthday, complete with rare comics, original art, and never-before-scene items from auction houses and private collectors. The second celebrates 25 years of Cowboy Bebop with a gallery of commissioned artwork based on the beloved and celebrated anime series.

Also, there will probably be air conditioning! A few hours at the Comic-Con Museum is a great way to relax and reflect on how great comics are.

The Comic-Con Museum, 2131 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101

Dazed And Confused screenings

Dazed and Confused (1993) - Official Trailer - Matthew McConaughey Movie HD

Speaking of anniversaries, Richard Linklater’s Dazed And Confused is celebrating its 30th, man. In commemoration of the film nearing that magical age when the movie can run for president, Focus Features is doing Comic-Con a solid and hosting three film screenings in downtown San Diego. Is there a better way to relax after a long Comic-Con day than watching the greatest movie ever made about the last day of school? It’d be a lot cooler if you went.

Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Digital Gym Cinema in Downtown San Diego
Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Digital Gym Cinema in Downtown San Diego
Sunday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. at Digital Gym Cinema in Downtown San Diego

Play Venom pinball

Venom Pinball Game Trailer

Venom may be an awful roommate, but his penchant for disorganization and tilting certainly has its place in pinball. Stern Pinball is debuting its brand-new symbiote-themed machine, perfect for giving your little digits a workout. Stern released a new trailer for the game, and it looks like the type of pinball machine you can really get lost in, as it is armed to the teeth with details and easter eggs.

Stern Pinball Pop-Up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis Hotel

Chasing Chasing Amy: How Fandom Inspires Creativity panel

Chasing Chasing Amy | Official Trailer

The Chasing Amy re-evaluation we’ve been waiting for is here. In the documentary Chasing Chasing Amy, filmmaker Sav Rogers explores the sexual politics of the film that helped him come out, as well as the criticisms of Smith’s film that have sparked decades of debate. Kevin Smith, who appears in the documentary, moderates a panel discussion on both films, Chasing Amy’s legacy, and the transformative power of movies.

Thursday July 20, 5:30 p.m. at the Indigo Ballroom

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill panel

William Shatner
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Much like Spider-Man, it simply isn’t Comic-Con without William Shatner. In conversation with the director and producers of the 2023 documentary You Can Call Me Bill, Shatner leads fans through seven decades of science fiction, showbusiness, TekWar, and being William Shatner. Perhaps he’ll even wow audiences with the existential terror of space travel again. Hope springs eternal!

Saturday, July 22 4:30 p.m. PDT

Superheros and Not-So-Super Villains with Patton Oswalt and friends

Patton Oswalt
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Patton Oswalt is talking comics. Need we say more? Fine! He’s talking about his comic, Minor Threats, with fellow creators Jordan Blum (Minor Threats, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.), Scott Hepburn (Minor Threats), James Tynion IV (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos), Tate Brombal (Barbalien: Red Planet), and Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Mazebook) about creating their comic book universes. The panel promises to be nerdy and funny, and in Mr. Oswalt’s words, this panel is “strictly comics,” so it will not violate the strike.

Thursday, July 20 at 3:15 p.m. in Room 6DE

Buy some comics!

Fine, this is technically New York Comic-Con, but surely one can find some funny books in San Diego, too
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

It’s Comic-Con, after all! And with the studios and networks leaving their movies and TV shows at home in Los Angeles, it’s time for comic books to take their rightful place at the top of the con. This will be a rare Comic-Con where attendees won’t spend most of their time camping outside of Hall H. Enjoy it with an old friend: Comic books.

