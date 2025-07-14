Spider-Man: Brand New Day to leave the soundstage and enter the real world
Tom Holland's fourth film as Spidey will reportedly lean into "old school filmmaking" after COVD-19 relegated No Way Home to soundstages.Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
It’s a Brand New Day for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, so it’s only fitting that his fourth outing as the web-slinging supe would employ a different style of filmmaking to mark the occasion. According to Holland, however, the fresh approach isn’t actually all that new—at least as far as the history of film is concerned. “I think we were really restricted with what we could do in Spider-Man: No Way Home because of COVID,” he said during an interview with Flip Your Wig at a padel tournament he hosted with Bero, his non-alcoholic beer brand (via Variety). He continued: “We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.”