Spider-Man: Brand New Day to leave the soundstage and enter the real world

It’s a Brand New Day for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, so it’s only fitting that his fourth outing as the web-slinging supe would employ a different style of filmmaking to mark the occasion. According to Holland, however, the fresh approach isn’t actually all that new—at least as far as the history of film is concerned. “I think we were really restricted with what we could do in Spider-Man: No Way Home because of COVID,” he said during an interview with Flip Your Wig at a padel tournament he hosted with Bero, his non-alcoholic beer brand (via Variety). He continued: “We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.”

The film will begin production on the streets of Glasgow, which will host “this massive set piece that we are putting together.” He went on to refer to playing Spider-Man as “like hanging out with an old pal,” which sounds true of his thoughts around the “old school filmmaking” technique as well. “It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he said. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also an appropriate title plot-wise, considering Peter’s friends all forgot about him at the end of No Way Home. He may make some progress on undoing Dr. Strange’s spell in the new film, as Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are both expected to return as MJ and Ned respectively, per Variety. We don’t know for sure, though, as Holland previously told Cinema-Con he was “well over the hump of giving away spoilers.” All he could promise at the time was a “fresh start.”

It’ll also be a fresh start for Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, who’s set to make her Marvel debut in a still-unknown role. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will also appear. It’s just a shame that Madame Web isn’t booked for a cameo (at least that we know of), because Dakota Johnson—if she ever deigned to step foot on a Marvel set again—would probably be pretty pleased with Holland’s update. In 2024, she pointedly referred to Marvel’s penchant for blue screens as “absolutely psychotic,” admitting that she didn’t know if the film “is going to be good at all.” Holland seems to be a little more comfortable making those sorts of promises. “I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together,” he said.

Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31, 2026.