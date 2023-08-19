Enter The Dragon at 50: 11 movies influenced by Bruce Lee's classic

Hollywood was not ready for Bruce Lee. When Enter The Dragon hit theaters 50 years ago, in August 1973, its synthesis of Bruce Lee’s unmatched swagger and his vision for what martial arts should look like on-screen changed cinema forever. Lee had starred in martial arts films before, of course, like Fist Of Fury, The Big Boss (retitled Fists Of Fury for its Stateside release), and The Way Of The Dragon, all limited releases in the U.S. Prior to that he played Kato in the short-lived 1960s Green Hornet TV series, which introduced him to American audiences, although Lee dismissed the role as stereotypical.

Enter The Dragon would change forever how audiences saw Lee. Ostensibly directed by Robert Clouse, Lee choreographed all the fight scenes and even changed the film’s title from its original, Blood And Steel. The film, in which Lee incorporates not just aspects of his self-created Jeet Kune Do fighting style but the philosophy behind it, had the backing of a major Hollywood studio (Warner Bros.) and was a siz able hit upon release. Enter The Dragon appealed to Western moviegoers, according to Bruce Lee: A Life writer Matthew Polly, because it felt more realistic than most kung fu movies and Lee’s mastery of Chinese martial arts stood out from the less acrobatic fisticuffs of American Westerns, which were still popular at that time.



Lee, of course, did not live to see the release of Enter The Dragon; he died of cerebral edema at age 32, just a month earlier. With his death, cinema was denied the gift of seeing Lee’s talent and stardom explode in ways we cannot imagine. However, his legacy endures. To this day, artists and filmmakers still draw inspiration from Enter The Dragon, whether it’s paying homage to that film’s directorial style or the way hand-to-hand combat is performed and captured on camera. To honor that film, here are 11 movies—listed in order of release—that illustrate the continuing influence of Bruce Lee’s one and only Hollywood masterpiece.

