Enter The Dragon at 50: 11 movies influenced by Bruce Lee's classic

Enter The Dragon at 50: 11 movies influenced by Bruce Lee's classic

From Kill Bill to John Wick to Shang-Chi, the influence of Bruce Lee's martial arts classic continues to endure

By
Eric Francisco
Clockwise from top left: John Wick: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate), Enter The Dragon (Warner Bros.), Rush Hour 2 (Warner Bros.), Bloodsport (Warner Bros.), Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (Disney)
Hollywood was not ready for Bruce Lee. When Enter The Dragon hit theaters 50 years ago, in August 1973, its synthesis of Bruce Lee’s unmatched swagger and his vision for what martial arts should look like on-screen changed cinema forever. Lee had starred in martial arts films before, of course, like Fist Of Fury, The Big Boss (retitled Fists Of Fury for its Stateside release), and The Way Of The Dragon, all limited releases in the U.S. Prior to that he played Kato in the short-lived 1960s Green Hornet TV series, which introduced him to American audiences, although Lee dismissed the role as stereotypical.

Enter The Dragon would change forever how audiences saw Lee. Ostensibly directed by Robert Clouse, Lee choreographed all the fight scenes and even changed the film’s title from its original, Blood And Steel. The film, in which Lee incorporates not just aspects of his self-created Jeet Kune Do fighting style but the philosophy behind it, had the backing of a major Hollywood studio (Warner Bros.) and was a sizable hit upon release. Enter The Dragon appealed to Western moviegoers, according to Bruce Lee: A Life writer Matthew Polly, because it felt more realistic than most kung fu movies and Lee’s mastery of Chinese martial arts stood out from the less acrobatic fisticuffs of American Westerns, which were still popular at that time.

Lee, of course, did not live to see the release of Enter The Dragon; he died of cerebral edema at age 32, just a month earlier. With his death, cinema was denied the gift of seeing Lee’s talent and stardom explode in ways we cannot imagine. However, his legacy endures. To this day, artists and filmmakers still draw inspiration from Enter The Dragon, whether it’s paying homage to that film’s directorial style or the way hand-to-hand combat is performed and captured on camera. To honor that film, here are 11 movies—listed in order of release—that illustrate the continuing influence of Bruce Lee’s one and only Hollywood masterpiece.

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974) Official Trailer - Roger Moore James Bond Movie HD

At its heart, Enter The Dragon was a spy movie designed to recall, if not rival, James Bond, then the premier Hollywood action franchise. A year after Dragon’s release, The Man With The Golden Gun tipped its hat to the climax of Enter The Dragon with its own version where the famed MI6 agent (Roger Moore) and the villainous Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) face-off in a room of mirrors that intentionally “mirrors” Lee’s battle with Han (Shih Kien) at the end of Enter The Dragon.

The Last Dragon (1985)

The Last Dragon - OFFICIAL TRAILER

Bruce Lee looms over the 1985 martial arts comedy The Last Dragon, where he’s revered as a godlike figure by Leroy Green (Taimak), a Black teen from New York who aspires to have the power of Bruce Lee. Literally. The movie revolves around Lee’s power in “The Last Dragon,” which one can obtain with the right training. Besides a scene where Enter The Dragon is screened in a dingy theater, The Last Dragon lovingly celebrates the art and culture shared between the Black and Asian communities which Enter The Dragon fostered.

Bloodsport (1988)

BLOODSPORT (1988) | Official Trailer | MGM

Bloodsport, Jean Claude Van Damme’s best and most famous movie, is about an American ninja competing in an underground martial arts tournament in Hong Kong. The movie wears its Enter The Dragon influences so obviously on its sleeve that it even cast Bolo Yeung to play the bad guy. In Enter The Dragon Yeung played Han’s main henchman, who was also named Bolo.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (1995) Official Trailer - Action Movie HD

Centered around a mystical tournament that decides the fate of the multiverse, Mortal Kombat began life as a controversial arcade hit that horrified parents and Democratic senators alike before evolving into a multimedia franchise. There’s a lot of Enter The Dragon in the Mortal Kombat arcade game, from the look and feel of its Shaolin arenas to the shared likeness between protagonist Liu Kang and Bruce Lee. In 1995, Mortal Kombat was adapted to film by Paul W.S. Anderson. It more or less followed Enter The Dragon’s plot, with ninja magic thrown in. Robin Shou stars as Liu Kang, a Shaolin monk (like Lee) who participates in the Mortal Kombat tournament—on an island!—overseen by the sorcerer Shang Tsung, played by Cary Hiroyuki-Tagawa in a performance that recalls Han.

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 2 (2001) Official Trailer2 - Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker Movie HD

Brett Ratner’s hit sequel to Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s buddy cop comedy carries whiffs of Enter The Dragon, from its immersive opening montage of Hong Kong to the majestic score from Lalo Schifrin, who also scored Enter The Dragon. And let’s not forget an aging-like-milk gag where Chris Tucker picks out women like he’s in a “buffet line,” in an homage to Jim Kelly in Enter The Dragon.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) Official Trailer - Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu Action Movie HD

While the Kill Bill duology is marinated in Quentin Tarantino’s grindhouse influences, there’s almost an overabundance of Bruce Lee iconography throughout the two pictures. Between Uma Thurman’s motorcycle fit that echoes Lee’s jumpsuit from Game Of Death (his last unfinished movie) to more than one explicit nod to The Green Hornet, it’s clear Tarantino loves the man even if he made Brad Pitt powerbomb him onto a car in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. 

In a May 2022 video essay by the YouTube channel Nerdstalgic, Dave Baker argues that the Kill Bill movies are an elaborate metaphor for revenge by Tarantino on behalf of Bruce Lee; its antagonist Bill is played by David Carradine, who famously starred in the wildly popular TV series Kung Fu. While Bruce Lee’s actual connections to that show are fiercely debated today, the fact remains that Carradine played a part that would have fit Bruce Lee like a tailored suit. Kill Bill exists as a testament to Lee’s influence over even cinema’s most ardent apostles.

300 (2006)

300 - Official Trailer [HD]

For a brief but unforgettable moment in Enter The Dragon, Bruce Lee steamrolls some goons using just two sticks, one in each hand. Audiences didn’t know it in 1973, but they were witness to the beauty and brutality of Filipino Martial Arts, also called arnis or escrima. Practiced by native Filipinos for centuries, Lee was introduced to the discipline by his student, Dan Inosanto. Lee showed it off in Enter The Dragon, and Hollywood has been in love with it ever since.

So many action movies of the last 40 years have choreographed fight scenes around FMA, including and definitely not limited to: Big Trouble In Little China (1985), Blade II (2002), Mission: Impossible III (2006), The Book Of Eli (2010), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Furious 7 (2015), Dune (2021), and the Bourne films (2002-2016). But few movies used FMA like Zack Snyder’s 300, its fight scenes designed by Inosanto’s student Damon Caro. Caro said he relied on FMA to approximate the hand-to-hand combat of the ancient Greeks due to the lack of surviving scholarship around their actual martial styles.

Warrior (2011)

Warrior (2011) Movie Trailer HD

The beginning of Enter The Dragon has a pre-fame Sammo Hung getting twisted into submission by Lee, a portent to the rise of mixed martial arts and the UFC. In fact, Enter The Dragon is often hailed as “a seminal moment in the sport’s development.” 

In 2011’s Warrior, Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton played brothers whose beef spills into the cages of an MMA tournament. While most MMA movies feel like second-rate boxing dramas, Warrior stands out for its visceral and realistic depiction of the sport and its emotionally charged story, which elevate the film above a rudimentary macho drama. In many ways Warrior is the movie Bruce Lee would have wanted to make, being a martial arts showcase that isn’t just a spectacle.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017 Movie) Official Trailer – ‘Wick Goes Off’

It’s not simply that the longtime director of the John Wick films, Chad Stahelski, was a student of Dan Inosanto, himself a former student of Bruce Lee’s. It’s the John Wick series’ specific flavor of choreography and its approach to capturing that on camera, with long cuts, clear framing, and no superhuman feats beyond what the actors can physically pull off—all a testament to the influence of Enter The Dragon. John Wick: Chapter 2 contains yet another homage to the scene from Enter The Dragon featuring two combatants in a room with multiple mirrors.

Skyscraper (2018)

Skyscraper - Official Trailer [HD]

Dwayne Johnson said in 2018 that the climax of his 2018 movie Skyscraper—with its big room of mirrors, yet again—was inspired by Enter The Dragon. When one of the biggest movie star’s in the world references Enter The Dragon, you know its reach is undeniable.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | Official Trailer

As a superhero, Shang-Chi isn’t quite Marvel’s answer to Bruce Lee. (Creators Jim Starlin and Steve Englehart were more influenced by the TV show Kung Fu.) But Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has enough similarities to Enter The Dragon that it’s hard to believe some of it wasn’t intentional. There’s surface level stuff, like Tony Leung’s villainous Wenwu having an army of martial artists living on an island fortress with underground tunnels, and the many reflections and mirrors in key fight scenes.

Ultimately however, it’s the movie’s mere existence that proves the power of Enter The Dragon. With Shang-Chi, Marvel Studios intentionally strove to ape the style and spirit of martial arts movies, which as a genre became accessible to audiences worldwide because of Enter The Dragon. There may not be a direct line between Enter The Dragon and the MCU, but—as Lee might have said—influence is never measured in lines in the sand. It’s measured in the ripples of water.

