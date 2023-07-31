It’s the last full month of summer and Hulu is here to help you escape the heat with some refreshing new titles and genre favorites. The cult following for The Craft has only grown since the movie—starring Fairuza Balk and Neve Campbell—was released in 1996, so see if it casts a spell on you on Hulu. The streaming service is also adding a bunch of smaller, more recent films to its library, including the acclaimed environmentalist action-thriller How To Blow Up A Pipeline, the folk-horror movie Enys Men, the David O. Russell-directed mystery-comedy-thriller Amsterdam starring Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, the 2021 horror hit Malignant, and much more. The 11 titles streaming on Hulu that caught our eye could be just what you need to make it through the dog days of summer.