The 13 best musical episodes from non-musical TV shows

Between the unexpected musical twist this season for Only Murders In The Building and the fantastic recent Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode “Subspace Rhapsody,” we’ve been thinking about musical television lately. It’s always a treat when a series that isn’t known for musical moments decides to spend an installment putting on a show, especially when the cast gets a chance to display hidden talents. These episodes give characters an excuse to express their feelings in completely new ways because, according to the rules of musicals, when words aren’t enough to contain their feelings, the characters sing, and when singing isn’t enough, they dance. Musical episodes can move a story forward a great deal, or they can just be a fun little break from the darker stuff. Either way, we’re here for them.

Advertisement

These are our favorite examples of musical episodes throughout the years. For the purposes of this list, we’re only ranking episodes from shows that aren’t inherently musical in nature, so you won’t find anything from the likes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Schmigadoon!, or Glee. We also aren’t including series where the performances are part of a show within the context of the story. If the characters aren’t surprised to be suddenly bursting into song or the music they’re singing to is being played by instruments onscreen, then it doesn’t qualify. That still leaves us with plenty of stellar, re-watchable gems, as you’ll see—and hear.