Comic-Con flashback: The 15 wildest moments from Hall H

For some 15 years, the jewel in the crown of San Diego Comic-Con has been the news- making panels held in the San Diego Convention Center’s massive Hall H, where studios and networks would bring their biggest stars, announce their hottest projects, and reveal exclusive footage to die-hard fans. In 2017, The Los Angeles Times called Hall H “The most important room in Hollywood.”



While this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is officially under way, such as it is, without striking writers or actors making the trip south from Hollywood to promote upcoming projects there won’t be much to celebrate in the 6,500-seat Hall H. So we decided to look back at some of the most storied moments from epic panels of the past, when A-listers like Harrison Ford, Robert Downey Jr., the cast of Twilight, James Cameron, and Bryan Cranston made Hall H feel like the Mecca of pop culture.