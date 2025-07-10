Office spin-off The Paper gets a release date (that's what Peacock said)

For some, this news may be as disappointing as Toby returning from vacation, but Peacock has set a date for its return to Office. The upcoming spin-off, The Paper, not to be confused with the 1994 Ron Howard film, will debut with four episodes on September 4. NBC Universal appears dead-set on burning through The Paper as quickly as possible, too, releasing two new episodes every week through September 25.

As of now, The Paper will be a Peacock exclusive, with the streamer burning through its 10-episode first season in less than a month. One would assume that NBC Universal would air the spin-off to its biggest comedy since Friends on network television, too. It might even sell ads for the broadcast. Instead, the company hopes to boost subscriber numbers with the show. Alas, television’s streaming era continues to cut off television’s proverbial nose to spite its face.

The series stars comedian Domhnall Gleeson and Office regular Oscar Nuñez and follows the mockumentary crew’s next project: A midwestern newspaper that a new publisher is trying to revive. The series co-stars future podcast recappers Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. It’s unclear if other Office mates will be appearing on The Paper, but we have to assume that, at the very least, Brian Baumgartner will be spilling his chili on Peacock eventually.