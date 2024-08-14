Riddick Rises: 2004 was the year movie tie-in video games stopped sucking

The movie or TV tie-in game has had a long, storied, and mostly craptacular history in gaming. If you’re like us (i.e., extremely old, bordering on dust) you probably remember perusing the rental shelves of a game store way back in the day, seeing the poster of your favorite movie staring back at you from an NES box… and then finding out what, exactly, developers had done to poor Kevin McCallister in their deeply underwhelming versions of Home Alone. (Okay, actually, the Home Alone NES game is kind of fascinating—it’s a trap-based simulator where you’re being constantly pursued by the Wet Bandits, with no direct way to stop them except leading them into peril—but it’s not good.) There were exceptions to the rule, of course, with Capcom’s Disney adaptations for Nintendo an early and obvious series of successes. (To say nothing of the big, if sporadic, wins that Star Wars occasionally eked out in gaming.) But for the most part, harried developers, rushing to hit movie release windows, didn’t seem to worry quite as hard about those games that came with a big movie license attached. In the late ”90s and early 2000s, though, that trend began to shift. Every now and then, you’d get something like the N64’s Goldeneye, or hyper-ambitious Matrix interquel Enter The Matrix. In 2004, that trend hit full fruition: As the home gaming consoles of the PlayStation 2/GameCube/Xbox era started to get more powerful, developers began to realize you could actually make video games that did right by beloved film characters. You didn’t have to have E.T. walk around falling in holes, or drop the cast of Antz into a Mario Kart-style go-kart racer. You could, heaven forfend, make a video game wherein Spider-Man did Spider-Man shit. It wasn’t perfect—2004 is also infamous for some of the worst movie tie-ins of all time, which we’ll cover in a second—but it was the first year where a lot of developers realized that getting assigned a movie tie-in by their cash-starved bosses didn’t mean their end product had to suck. Starting with, obviously: