

The 2021 Gotham Awards were held in Lower Manhattan and The A.V. Club got exclusive backstage access and a special portrait studio set up for the event. The annual New York ceremony, which recognizes independent film, marked the very beginning of what is sure to be a thrilling awards season.



Some of the evening’s biggest winners were Maggie Gyllenhaal for her film The Lost Daughter, the film CODA, the documentary Philly DA, and of course, global favorite and Netflix smash hit Squid Game.

Many of the presenters, performers, and directors—fresh from taking the big stage—stopped by the AVC’s portrait studio to snap a few photos, including Nicolas Cage, Forest Whittaker, Rachel Sennott, Natalie Morales, and the cast of Reservation Dogs, to name just a few.