The 2021 Gotham Awards were held this evening in New York City. T he event was a spirited start to awards season, and it has already firmed up some formidable frontrunners for the rest of the season.



Undoubtedly, the biggest winner of the evening was Maggie Gyllenhaal. Her film The Lost Daughter took home Best Feature—the biggest award of the night. The Lost Daughter also swept three other categories including: Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performer, and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage also received their fair amount of praise during the evening. They each received Gotham’s Performer Tribute. Stewart’s statue was presented to her by Julianne Moore (who reminded the crowd that she’s known Stewart since she was 12 years old) and Dinklage received his from an extremely animated Ethan Hawke (who called Dinklage a “national treasure.”)



Jane Campion also accepted the Director’s Tribute from Mark Ruffalo and Jeymes Samuel presented the cast of his film The Harder They Fall with Gotham’s ensemble tribute. The late Kathleen Collins received the Icon Tribute which was accepted by her daughter Nina Collins, and Eamonn Bowles’ Industry Tribute was presented to him by Alex Gibney.



South Korean mega-hit Squid Game also took home its first award of the season for Breakthrough Series–Long Format (over 40 minutes). The series’ breakout stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae were both in attendance.



Here is the full list of winners from the 2021 Gotham Awards:

Best Feature

The Green Knight (A24)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Passing (Netflix)

Pig (NEON)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)



Best Documentary Feature

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Faya Dayi (Janus Films)

Flee (NEON)

President (Greenwich Entertainment)

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)



Best International Feature

Azor (MUBI)

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films)

The Souvenir Part II (A24)

Titane (NEON)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (MUBI)

The Worst Person in the World (NEON)



Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Edson Oda for Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall for Passing (Netflix)

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)



Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader (Focus Features)

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman (Utopia Distribution)

The Green Knight, David Lowery (A24)

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Netflix)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (Netflix)

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch (A24)



Outstanding Lead Performance (Two Winners)

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Gravitas Ventures)

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian (Vertical Entertainment)

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter (Focus Features)

Taylour Paige in Zola (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Simon Rex in Red Rocket (A24)

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders (Entertainment Squad)

Tessa Thompson in Passing (Netflix)



Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass (Bleecker Street)

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Colman Domingo in Zola (A24)

Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon (A24)

Troy Kotsur in CODA (Apple)

Marlee Matlin in CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga in Passing (Netflix)



Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA (Apple)

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons (Shout! Studios)

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby (Utopia Distribution)

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket (A24)

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta (Utopia Distribution)



Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Squid Game (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

The White Lotus (HBO Max/HBO)



Breakthrough Series — Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting (STARZ)

Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Run the World (STARZ)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real, (National Geographic)

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO/HBO Max)

How to With John Wilson (HBO/HBO Max)

Philly D.A. (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series (Two Winners)

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (HBO Max/HBO)

Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game (Netflix)

Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Jean Smart in Hacks (HBO Max/HBO)

Omar Sy in Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)



