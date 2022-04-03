One week after an Oscars ceremony that—to steal a joke from Scott Aukerman—was more like a retired train than a regular awards show (because it went off the rails, you see), the Grammys have come in to try and bring some sense of normalcy to the awards-giving community with what will (hopefully) be a traditional and traditionally boring ceremony.
Of course, “tradition” for the Grammys means a ceremony that is, understandably, more about watching musical performances than it is about giving out little golden gramophones, and the 2022 Grammy Awards are keeping that tradition alive by presenting the vast majority of its awards in a “Premiere Ceremony” hours before the actual show starts.
During both the Premiere Ceremony and the main show, big nominees include BTS, Bo Burnham, Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Doja Cat.
We’ll be keeping track of the major awards given out during the Premiere Ceremony and the regular ceremony here, so feel free to sit here for the next eight or nine hours and constantly refresh this page to see if your favorites end up winning trophies. You’ll be able to find the full list of winners at the Grammy Awards website.
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best Music Film
Summer Of Soul, Various Artists
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Best Music Video
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ Lil Nas X”
“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electric Album
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Best Country Solo Performance
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself,” Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti
“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo
“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems
Best Rap Album
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
King’s Disease 2, Nas
Donda, Kanye West
Best Rap Song/Collaboration
“Bathsalts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z
“My Life” J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamara
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap
“Need To Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Young NBA and Ty Dollar $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West
“Pride. Is. The. Devil” J.Cole featuring Lil Baby
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Given and Daniel Caesar
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Good Days,” SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Positions,” Ariana Grande
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“Higher Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Record Of The Year
“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” SZA featuring Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Song Of The Year
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
Arlo Parks
Finneas
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Rock Album
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent