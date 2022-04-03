One week after an Oscars ceremony that—to steal a joke from Scott Aukerman—was more like a retired train than a regular awards show (because it went off the rails, you see), the Grammys have come in to try and bring some sense of normalcy to the awards-giving community with what will (hopefully) be a traditional and traditionally boring ceremony.

Of course, “tradition” for the Grammys means a ceremony that is, understandably, more about watching musical performances than it is about giving out little golden gramophones, and the 2022 Grammy Awards are keeping that tradition alive by presenting the vast majority of its awards in a “Premiere Ceremony” hours before the actual show starts.

During both the Premiere Ceremony and the main show, big nominees include BTS, Bo Burnham, Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Doja Cat.

We’ll be keeping track of the major awards given out during the Premiere Ceremony and the regular ceremony here, so feel free to sit here for the next eight or nine hours and constantly refresh this page to see if your favorites end up winning trophies. You’ll be able to find the full list of winners at the Grammy Awards website.

Best Latin Pop Album



Mendó, Alex Cuba



Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Music Film

Summer Of Soul, Various Artists

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix





Best Music Video

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste



“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“ Lil Nas X”

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electric Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best Country Solo Performance

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Rap Album

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

King’s Disease 2, Nas

Donda, Kanye West





Best Rap Song/Collaboration

“Bathsalts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life” J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamara

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Young NBA and Ty Dollar $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West

“Pride. Is. The. Devil” J.Cole featuring Lil Baby

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan



Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Given and Daniel Caesar

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan



Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo



Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA



Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo



Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” SZA featuring Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West





Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

Arlo Parks

Finneas

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent